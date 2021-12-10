Billy Whizz completes his conditions with expected victory

After his close defeat in the recent Grade One Jamaica Cup on November 13, the Jason DaCosta-trained Billy Whizz returned to restricted company and easily put aside rivals going seven furlongs (1,400m) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Billy Whizz's victory came in a Restricted Stakes event for imported three-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three), and native-bred three and four year olds (non-winners of four).

As he did in the Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m), Billy Whizz shot to the front at the off and held the lead comfortably ahead of Bern Notice (Tevin Foster), Den Street (Anthony Thomas) and True Al Sky (Christopher Mamdeen).

Billy Whizz continued with a relaxed pace and when asked to run by jockey Dick Cardenas at the half-mile, Billy Whizz opened up on rivals and turned on the pressure in deep stretch. Billy Whizz went on to win by 2 ½ lengths in the end.

Santorini (Linton Steadman) was second and Bern Notice third. The final time was 1:26.1.

“Nothing really changed in terms of preparation for this race as to his last race. Billy Whizz ran his heart out the last time and just got beaten on the day. Same preparation coming into this race and same game plan.

“I am happy with the win. Billy Whizz is a good horse and he performed today (Saturday) and I am happy with the win. We will assess him and then pick a spot for him. He has had a hard campaign so we will see where we go from here,” DaCosta said.