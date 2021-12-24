Brinks to make another rich delivery

The Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, the third and final jewel in the juvenile series of races, takes place at Caymanas Park on Monday, December 27.

Eight of the leading youngsters are entered for the one-mile (1,600m) event, which carries a total purse of $4 million.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. DEEZI: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Buyabook) - Unplaced in the recent Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy last month. Deezi is no match for the leading juveniles and should once again be off target.

2. GIANT WHEELER: (2 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – The only maiden in the race and that should remain the same when the winning post arrives at the end of this contest.

3. GOLDEN WATTLE: (2 ch f by Lion Tamer – Golden Glory) – Scored an emphatic win in the Dye Job Sprint over six furlongs on December 18 in a time of 1:14.1. Based on that run, Golden Wattle's chances to find a place on the board are enhanced and, having indicated that she gets a distance of ground, then a mile should not be a hindrance. Golden Wattle should go home earning, and is one of two fillies in the race. In addition, Golden Wattle is one of only two in the line-up, who has won two races.

4. POWER RANKING: (2 b c by Casual Trick – Escandalosa) – Finished second behind Golden Wattle in the Dye Job. Power Ranking walked out of the starting gates that day and lost by a length. Power Ranking, if that malady is corrected should be able to hold his own and run competitively without winning. Note the blinkers have been put on.

5. TEKAPUNT: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) – Came storming home to finish second behind Brinks in the Pick-3 Super Challenger Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) last month. With the distance extended by a furlong (200m), Tekapunt is going to thrive over every inch of the extra furlong and is going to play a prominent part in the outcome of this contest.

6. BRINKS: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Indian Bluff) - Talented colt who is the top-ranking juvenile at the moment after his commanding victory in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs last month. Brinks gives the distinct impression that an additional furlong will not be an issue, especially given his undoubted class. Brinks will be hard to beat.

7. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – The other filly in the race who has no chance of winning.

8. PERFECT BREW: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Moonlight Brew) – Was expected to be among the leading contenders in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy after finishing second behind stablemate Slammer in the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy over six furlongs. In the Pick-3 Perfect Brew was never a factor and finished fifth. Now travelling a mile, Perfect Brew will be truly tested, but should run an improved race.