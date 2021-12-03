Brinks is buzzing

Brinks maintained his impressive unbeaten run when he gave a command performance in winning the Pick3 'Super Challenge' Trophy feature. That event was in the category of a two-year-old Restricted Stakes going seven furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday, November 27.

Brinks running for the second time was ridden by six-time champion jockey Omar Walker and is trained by Ian Parsard.

THE RACE

Prncssshootingstar (Linton Steadman) from the off set the splits followed closely by Brinks with the rest of the seven rivals having to watch from behind.

Both Brinks and Prncsshootingstar entered the straight for the final two furlongs close to each other, and then the former hit top speed, moving convincingly away from the rest of the pack.

Tekapunt (Phillip Parchment), after experiencing traffic hiccups, came storming between horses in the stretch drive to earn the second spot, with the winner never in danger of losing, getting the job done by 3½ lengths. Prcsshootingstar (Linton Steadman) finished third.

The 8/5 winner posted a winning time of 1:27.1 for the distance supported by fractions of: 24.1, 48.0, 1:13.1 seconds.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

“I am significantly happy with Brinks' performance. He is not very experienced in a competitive situation but has won the two times of asking, first in a five-furlong round event on debut and when being stretched out to seven-furlong against good winners in his next race. Brinks has not been 100 per cent prepared, and that is why I am so pleased and excited with his performances to date. This shows that we have a lot to look forward to from him, but as normal, we have to take it one day at a time and see how he comes out of this race and then decide what is the next move. At present, I am super excited. I think it is the first two-year-old that I have had under my care, that has gone on to win on its debut and repeat the feat in his very next race. So, it could be an inspiring situation as to what is Brinks' true potential. What was outstanding about Brinks in the race, to me, was that he was chasing a fast filly in Prncsshotingstar and, he had to do good legwork ahead of time by taking up her challenge to get the better of her, as horses from behind were coming on strongly. Even so, they were not catching him, and to me, that was a super impressive effort demonstrated by him. I do not think that I had ever had a two-year-old who has represented himself as well as Brinks has done up to this point. I will leave it there for now and see how he continues to develop.”

THE VERDICT

Brinks by becoming the first 2021 juvenile to win two races has vaulted himself to the top of the two-year-old cohort.

An offspring of emerging stallion Bern Identity out of Indian Bluff, Brinks has thus far demonstrated all the necessary elements required for him to succeed in his racing career. He can go with the early pace as seen in the Pick 3 when he easily followed Prncsshootingstar, and in the last two furlongs, Brinks was resolute in his gallop. Let's hope, Brinks will stay, fit and healthy, to realise his true worth.

Of the rest, Tekapunt ran on strongly to suggest that going longer than seven furlongs might be his forte, while Prncsshootingstar confirmed that sprinting will be her playground.

Slammer, the winner of the Cash Pot, has to rid himself of being slowly out of the gates, while his stablemate Perfect Brew still has a long way to go.