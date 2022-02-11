Brompton Alex still green and improving – trainer Ryan Darby

Following Brompton Alex's uplifting victory in the Mercury Sprint last Sunday (February 6), trainer Ryan Darby believes his three-year-old chestnut has a lot more to offer.

Bred by Lion Tamer out of Peccadillo, Brompton Alex, who was racing for the second time in his career, defeated rivals by ½ length in a maiden special weight event for native-bred three-year-old colts and gelding over five furlongs (1,000m) straight. Brompton Alex completed the distance at a time of 1:01.1.

“Well, he ( Brompton Alex) got the job done. He is a bit green. He seems to be improving at the right time and we will continue to assess the quality of his improvement against his overall development and see where he goes from there.

“He is lightly trained, still green but can improve from here on and we are expecting a lot from him when rounded into the finished product,” Darby said.

Ridden by veteran Oneil Mullings, Brompton Alex showed good speed at the off, despite breaking from the number one post. Brompton Alex tracked the leader Bugatti (Prayven Badrie) for most of the way before getting into contention in the last two furlongs.

Brompton Alex came through to take up the lead without a furlong (200m) to go but then had to withstand the late surge from Prince Sanjay (Dane Nelson) for the win. Asurety (Robert Halledeen) finished third.