Bruised, battered Manchester United take on Spurs

AFTER being knocked out cold in their 'heavyweight' clash with Liverpool last weekend, Manchester United will be back to punching at their own weight when they visit Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow (October 30). Both sides need to win to resurrect any hopes of a top four finish while Leicester and Arsenal, tied at 14 points each, will do battle to see who can climb up the Premier League table.

Event # 1 – EPL, Leicester vs Arsenal

Leicester will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions when they welcome Arsenal to King Power stadium tomorrow, Saturday, October 30.

The Foxes, Leicester, have been flying in recent times, scoring goals for fun, and with a suspect Arsenal defence coming to town they will be looking to continue their attacking style of play. New-signing Patson Daka announced himself to the Foxes' fans in style when he scored all four goals against Spartax Moscow in Europa League action last week and also scored against Man United in the Foxes' big 4-2 win at home. Leicester will enter this match high on confidence as, after beating Man United, they followed up by beating a stubborn Brentford 2-1 on the road.

Arsenal seem to have recovered from a shaky start to the new campaign and appear to have hit form at the right time. The Gunners have been shooting high, having gone unbeaten in their last six league matches after a comfortable and dominant 3-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend. After suffering an opening day loss to Brentford, Arsenal were beaten by Chelsea and Manchester City but they scraped by Norwich and Burnley with 1-0 wins, and again proved their superiority in the north London derby by thrashing rivals Tottenham 3-1 at home to mark their return to form. That result was followed by a slight stumble with successive draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace; however, the Gunners dispelled any thoughts of them losing form by trouncing Aston Villa 3-1 in a dominant display last Friday.

KEY STATS

Leicester – have won their last two Premier League games, beating Manchester United and Brentford, and are looking for three consecutive league wins for the first time since winning their first three games in 2021 against Newcastle, Southampton and Chelsea.

Arsenal – won twice away against Leicester last season – 2-0 in the League Cup and 3-1 in the Premier League. They've not won three consecutive away games against the Foxes in all competitions since September 1925. Worryingly though, Arsenal have scored just one goal in their four Premier League away games so far this season, with only Norwich (6) having fewer attempts on target on the road than the Gunners (9).

Both sides – after a 22-game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League between 1995 and 2018, Leicester have won four of their last seven against the Gunners in the competition (D1 L2).

The betting tip: Leicester win.

Event # 2 EPL – Tottenham vs Man United

Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United square off in a huge match which neither side can afford to lose.

Three matches into the new season, Tottenham were top of the league and everything appeared rosy. Two months later and after losing four of their last six League matches, Tottenham now have a mini crisis on their hands. Tottenham may be sixth in the table but there are only four teams who have scored fewer goals than them, and this is where their key problem lies — all pain, little or no Harry Kane. With that said, believe it or not, Tottenham are now ahead of United in the League table. Huh? Yes, they are, albeit by a single point. Entering this crucial match, Tottenham must be thankful for Man United's capitulation against Liverpool because they (Tottenham) may very well have been the second-worst side of last weekend. Though the scoreline was generous, just a 1-0 loss to West Ham, Tottenham were nowhere near a threat against West Ham and, if it wasn't for faulty shooting by their opponents, the scoreline could have been very embarrassing.

Manchester United are looking to put last weekend's disastrous result behind them. To do so they will be back punching in their weight class. United started the season with a blast, having signed heavy-hitters Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho over the summer. Their opening day thrashing of Leeds led many fans to believe things were finally going their way. However, it's nine matches, just fourteen points and seventh in the standing, securing just one point from their last four league games — that tells you enough about the issues facing this great club. The 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool was more of a disaster because of the history between both clubs. The reality is Liverpool are an elite team now, capable of beating any team on their day, and they have one of the world's top managers. Man United, meanwhile, are a top-half team with a manager nowhere close to where he needs to be in order to be leading a team as big as the Red Devils. So, while United were knocked out in vicious fashion in their 'heavyweight' fight with Liverpool last weekend, this weekend they'll be competing within their own 'league' and should get back to winning ways at the London stadium.

KEY STATS

Tottenham –have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have versus any other side in the competition (36).

Manchester United – after a six-game winless run away to Tottenham in the Premier League (D3 L3), Manchester United have won two of their last three visits to Spurs in the competition (D1).

Both sides – just one of the last six Premier League matches between Tottenham and Manchester United have been won by the home side, with Manchester United winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in December 2019.

The betting tip: Manchester United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester vs Arsenal

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $2.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,550

ARSENAL TO WIN $2.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,750

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (Leicester)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000.

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000.

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Tottenham vs Manchester United

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $2.43 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,430

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Spurs)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000.

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 0-1 at full time $9.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,600.

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000.