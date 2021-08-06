Buzzing, shooting, and starring in the first two-year-old race

Race-going spectators at Caymanas Park got a glimpse of what can unfold in next year's three-year-old racing season when the Philip Feanny-trained two-year-old runner Prncsshootingstar made an enlightening debut in the first two-year-old race of the season.

That first contest for the youngsters was the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission/Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association Juvenile Dash over 600 metres run on Tuesday, August 3, at Caymanas Park.

Ridden by jockey Oneil Mullings, the Herbert Chong and Paul Hoo owned Buzz Nightmare - Khaleesi's Revenge bay filly shot from the gate nine exit like a bat from hell as the even-money favourite and was never headed when the wire arrived. Prncsshootingstar completed the 600-metre dash in a smart 34.3 seconds mounted on a two-furlong split of 22.3 seconds.

The 33/1 chance Rupunzel was second with Tevin Foster up; the winner's stablemate Phoenix Risen was third under Ian Spence and Mr Incredible finished fourth with Anthony Thomas astride in the field of 12.

Trainer Feanny has a hand in every aspect of Prncsshootingstar's development from her breeding, reining, and caring, and in addition, he was also responsible for training both Buzz Nightmare and Khaleesi's Revenge when they raced.

The usual microphone shy Feanny was left impressed with the result, a thought he shared with this publication. “I am quite pleased with the run and the result.

“She ( Prncsshootingstar) had no picnic in the gate, which is always a concern when the young ones race for the first time. She was sharply away; carried out her work industriously and it was a good race and promising effort by Prncsshootingstar,” Feanny said.

For Hoo, who is also the owner of Buzz Nightmare, it was a special moment.

“ Buzz Nightmare, the sire of Prncsshootingstar is by the top American stallion Into Mischief, and in the race today (Tuesday, August 3), Buzz Nightmare had two of his progeny racing for the first time with one coming out as the impressive winner.

“It is a wonderful feeling of achievement to see a Buzz Nightmare bred filly winning and winning with distinction,” Hoo told this publication.