Calculated choice

With the dust seemingly settled on the purse impasse involving the horsemen community and the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, that is, until June 30, 2022, attention can now be paid to events on the racetrack rather than off the track.

The Saturday (January 29) offering consists of 10 races, with the Alexander Hamilton Trophy for three-year-old and upwards horses travelling over a trip of a mile (1,600 metres) the main focus of interest.

The race is being run in honour of Alex Hamilton; the man responsible for gifting the property in the 1950s where present-day Caymanas Park is located.

Six horses have been entered with the analysis of the starters published below in post-position order.

1 – AWESOME TREASURE: (5 b m by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Could not handle the speedsters at six furlongs (1,200 metres) on January 15. This imported mare will better handle the longer trip but is now pitted against two of the best horses currently in training, which is going to make it rather difficult for Awesome Treasure to take home this trophy. Look for Awesome Treasure to go to the lead but she will eventually fade away in the straight.

2 – NUCLEAR NOON: (4 b c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Nuclear Noon has been trying to find his hoofs in Open Allowance and is slowly coming to grips with his new scenery and acquaintances. Nuclear Noon, of late , has developed the tendency of dwelling in his starting barrier, as evidenced in his last effort on January 15 when he was slowly away but was seen making good headway in the straight, albeit too late, eventually finishing fourth. This four-year-old races tomorrow without his regular riding partner, who has decided instead to mount up on stablemate Oneofakind. To win this one, Nuclear Noon has to summon all his powers and much more.

3 – ONEOFAKIND: (5 ch h by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Did his time in this grade with two significant victories, including one in the The Viceroy Trophy, before dropping down to the lower Overnight Allowance class where Oneofakind won the first time asking. Now he returns to Open Allowance after a rest period of 42 days at a trip for which he is well suited. Oneofakind, in moving up, has received a drop in his assigned weight from 126 lb to 119lb. Oneofakind has a glorious opportunity of achieving his ninth victory from 21 starts.

4 – HOVER CRAFT: (12 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – As at January 1, 2022, Hover Craft reached the ripe old horse age of 12 years. Having already accumulated 139 starts in his distinguished career, winning has become an arduous task for this aged warrior. In addition, the handicapper has decided to obliterate the chances of Hover Craft. The last time Hover Craft raced he finished approximately 11 lengths behind Calculus carrying 111lb, with Calculus weighing in at 126 lb. Tomorrow, Hover Craft goes up 8lb to 119lb while Calculus remains at 126 lb.

5 – CALCULUS: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Races for the first time as a four-year-old. Calculus was put in his place by perpetual rival Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Cup on December 26, 2021. Calculus has been well prepared for this trophy run and has all the class necessary to be victorious.

6 – DOUBLE CROWN: (5 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – After winning in the class below, Double Crown once again faces opposition in Open Allowance, a grade which he has never been able to handle — and that will continue tomorrow.