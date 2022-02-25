Calculated miracle

Last year's Jamaica St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner Calculus and the ever-consistent Oneofakind will renew their rivalry in the $1.5-million Miracle Man Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) tomorrow.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance | Graded Stakes offering has attracted a field of six runners.

Below is the analysis of the six starters in the 2022 Miracle Man Trophy.

1. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (5 b m by Awesome of Course - Bossy Gal) – Outsprinted on last over the straight course. Awesome Treasure will probably enjoy this distance more than five furlongs but a winning run against these is unlikely.

2. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (6 ch h by Include - Myntz Connection) – Ran a creditable fourth over the straight course on February 13. Sparkle Diamond gets a substantial pull in the weights coming from 121 lb to 101 lb. This is the longest trip to be tried by this foreigner, so it is an unknown factor as to how effective he will be going long. Will play second fiddle to his stablemate, Oneofakind.

3. HOVER CRAFT: (12 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizza) – An aging warrior who always gives of his best each time he races. Hover Craft is comfortable among these and, as is always the case, he will be doing his best work in the final two furlongs.

4. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Double Crown is of some ability but getting by the top runners Calculus and Oneofakind is a difficult task for him. Could fill the trifecta spot.

5. CALCULUS: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Opened his four-year-old campaign on an expected winning note in the Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature over one mile on January 29. Then Calculus won by half length ahead of Oneofakind in a time of 1:38.3. Calculus is even better going two turns, and even though he is allowing weight to his other five rivals, this talented colt will be difficult to beat.

6. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Was just beaten by Calculus travelling one mile on January 29. Oneofakind is adept at the longer distances and with the handicaps about right is expected to be the major danger to Calculus. Oneofakind can definitely turn the tables on Calculus, but to do so he will have to make every step right.