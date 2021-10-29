Calculus comes of age

Calculus got out of his recent slumber with a compelling effort to win the 2021 edition of the prestigious seven-furlong Gold Cup on Saturday, October 23 at Caymanas Park.

This was Calculus' third attempt in the Open Allowance grade and came as a 14-1 surprise as he is better known to give of his best going two turns.

THE RACE

Trainer Gary Subratie had the run-on colt prepared in immaculate racing condition and the Sensational Slam - Trinket Box bay offspring came forward in his brisk winning trademark style under jockey Paul Francis to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

Even money favourite Further and Beyond, like Calculus, a member of this year's three-year-old cohort, got in a tangle while leading when his rider Christopher Mamdeen lost the use of the right stirrup close to the four-furlong marker. Mamdeen to his credit did all he could to keep Further and Beyond going despite having to sit straight in the saddle but Calculus who was usually close to the early pace got by to win by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:25.0 with splits of 23.3 x 46.2 x 1:10.2. Rojorn di Pilot (Dick Cardenas) finished third with pre-race favourite Mahogany being a late withdrawal.

Calculus has already won the Derby, the St Leger, and now the Gold Cup, and has a record of five wins from 12 starts with of over $8.5 million in stakes earned.

THE COMMENTS

JOCKEY PAUL FRANCIS: “I was confident going into the race because I know that he ( Calculus) is a very good horse. But there were also other very horses in the race capable of winning. I had to be on the lookout for the best opportunity to make my move. The favourite ( Further and Beyond) was always where I could see him and looked strong. It was necessary for me to stay close enough to challenge. I then saw that he was in trouble but was still struggling on but I was not taking any chances, as despite looking in trouble he was still going well in the straight, and I decided to challenge him. He held on for a while but soon after I seized the upper hand and went on to win.”

TRAINER GARY SUBRATIE: “Calculus has won in the past at the shorter distances, so it was not a complete surprise he won the Gold Cup. He got two tutoring runs at this level and benefitted from the experience. Yes, an element of luck was involved but there is no doubt that Calculus is progressing and has a lot more to give.”

THE ANALYSIS: It was good to see two of the top three year olds battling out an event at this level. Both Calculus and Further and Beyond seem to belong in this higher grouping, which needs all the participants it can get.

Mamdeen is to be congratulated for his effort in keeping Further and Beyond. It says a lot about his desire to compete and will to win.