Calculus the derby favourite, but watch Big Jule, Further and Beyond

Ten of the best native-bred three year olds are set to lock horns for the grand prize in local racing, the Jamaica Derby.

The 101st edition of the Jamaica Derby, which is the final jewel in this year's Triple Crown series of races, will be run over 12 furlongs (2,400m) for a purse of $7.5 million and is presented by BetMakers.

Of note is that the winner of the 2000 Guineas Miniature Man is absent as well as She's A Wonder, winner of 1000 Guineas, and third in the Jamaica St Leger, who instead opted for the Jamaica Oaks.

Below is the analysis of the 2021 Jamaica Derby participants.

1. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – After a disappointing run in the 2000 Guineas when finishing seventh, a rejuvenated Calculus demolished rivals in the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger on July 3. Then Calculus who showed a distinct likeness for the additional real estate, surrounded rivals at the top of the lane, and went on to win by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 2:08.4. With his staying capability, and with many rivals suspect going long, Calculus should once again prove too strong and has a real chance of earning his second Classic win for the year.

2. POSITIVE ID: (3 b c by Bern Identity – Bubble Gal Bubble) – Positive ID cannot handle these and thus cannot be considered.

3. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – Comes into the Jamaica Derby after a recent six-length win going 10 furlongs. Regal and Royal is going to enjoy every inch of the Derby trip and another good run is expected from him. Should hit the board.

4. SANTORINI: (3 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – Since his maiden win as a two-year-old first-time out, Santorini has failed to carry on with several failures. Santorini should get the trip and that alone is an asset and can place.

5. IANNAI LINKS: (3 b g by Emperor Hall – Brewedtoperfection) – Can be bypassed.

6. MONEYMAN: (3 gr c by Bern Identity – Silver Shadows) – Not a factor.

7. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Skipped the recent Jamaica St Leger to take on non-winners of two on July 12. Billy Whizz blanked Regal and Royal by 5 ¼ lengths over six furlongs (1,200m) in a time of 1:13.2 and while he may not be suited at 12 furlongs, Billy Whizz will make his presence felt. He is the speed in the Derby and his jockey Dick Cardenas loves to ride from in front.

8. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – Cannot be recommended for a competitive effort although looking to be one of those who will revel at 12 furlongs.

9. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Champion two-year-old from last season who was third in the 2000 Guineas and second in the Jamaica St Leger. Further and Beyond should acquit himself at the distance and from his exercise gallops is coming to run. He has the ability to turn the tables on Calculus. Don't ever write off a champion.

10. BIG JULE: (3 b c by Tapizar – Blues In the Grass) – Was a winner by 18 ¼ lengths travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on June 21. Then Big Jule won in a time of 1:57.4 and based on that run, he should do well here but he has issues and if those problems are reduced then he has a live shot in the blue riband event.