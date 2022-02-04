Calculus the best stayer around – Shane Ellis

Last year's Jamaica St Leger and Jamaica Derby Classic winner Calculus opened his four-year-old campaign on an expected winning note when he won the Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature over one mile on Saturday, January 29, 2020.

It was a straightforward contest for the Gary Subratie trainee as based on the line-up, he had only Anthony Nunes' Oneofakind to worry about in an Open Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards horses. Calculus won by half-a-length in a time of 1:38.3.

Following Calculus' win, jockey Shane Ellis believes the four-year-old bay colt can rise to the top along with fellow rival Further and Beyond, who defeated Calculus on the last two occasions when they met last season.

“Right now, Calculus is the best stayer in Jamaica. He is not a sprinter but the best stayer we have. Going two turns, he will be very difficult to beat and, in my opinion, Further and Beyond cannot beat Calculus going two turn races.

“ Further and Beyond can beat him up to a mile but not at two turns right now. Both Calculus and Further and Beyond are the two most improved horses right now.

“With good health, class and talent, both horses can be the top-class horses in the country, and the performance by Calculus on Saturday is evidence of what I am talking about.

“I knew that Oneofakind could not have beat him in that race and so I was veryconfident, “ Ellis said.

Calculus left the starting gates in good order but Ellis quickly restrained his mount, allowing Awesome Treasure to pick up the lead leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong pole.

Down the backstretch, Calculus was joined by Oneofakind (Robert Halledeen) and Double Crown (Ricardo Duhaney) as they chased Awesome Treasure.

Navigating the half-mile turn, Ellis got Calculus rolling going after Awesome Treasure and quickly pulled alongside the American-bred runner at the top of the lane.

Calculus took over with a furlong and half to go and looked an easy at the wire even as Oneofakind came with a late surge.