Cannot go anywhere else but Further and Beyond

Cannot go anywhere else but Further and BeyondFriday, November 26, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
JAMAICA Cup winner Further and Beyond from the stables of champion trainer Anthony Nunes returns from a 14-day break to take on rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call at 7½ furlongs (1,500m).
The analysis of the nine entries is provided below.
1. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing — Royal Pizzaz) — Old-timer who was unplaced in the recent Jamaica Cup, finishing in eighth place. VERDICT: Cannot manage these at his age. 25-1
2. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b g by Astrology — Frisky Cheerleader) — Eagle One finished fourth behind Duke in the recent Port Royal Sprint over 6 furlongs (1,200m) on November 13. That was not a bad effort after coming off a long break, and with the engine tuned expect Eagle One to give a better account of himself. VERDICT: This is a more favourable trip for Eagle One but even with that consideration, his chances of winning are slim. 6-1
3. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr gelding by Distorted – Soca Party) VERDICT: Played no part in the Jamaica Cup on November 13, and the same is expected tomorrow. 60-1
4. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision — The Golden One) — Getting fitter and fitter with each run but Oneofakind is yet to find himself. VERDICT: The process of recuperation continues. 10-1
5. NUCLEAR NOON: (3 b c by Nuclear Wayne — Noon It Is) — Nuclear Noon is an interesting entry. He has motored through his conditions and has reached the top level. This is his debut run in Open Allowance. VERDICT: Needs time to catch the temperature of this grade. 5-1
6. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) — VERDICT: Double Crown has promised much but has not delivered. That trend should continue. 3-1
7. LURE OF LUCY (USA): (3 b f by Uncle Lindo – Ring of Faith) — Lure of Lucy was squeezed for space while negotiating the final bend in the St Elizabeth Distaff over one mile (1,600m) on November 13. VERDICT: Lure of Lucy now faces tougher and more seasoned rivals and can only hope for a minor share. 5-2
8. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge — Rumble) — Talented colt who won the inaugural staging of the Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) on November 13. Then Further and Beyond came from behind to beat Billy Whizz by ¾ length in a track record time of 2:00.2. Further and Beyond will be even more at home over this distance and has won at this journey two starts back in a smooth 1:31.4. VERDICT: It will take something special to deny Further and Beyond as he is “in his ackee” at this time. 6-5
9. EROY (USA):( (4 b c by Khozen – Golden Bucket) – Finishing fourth in the recent Jamaica Cup, Eroy was up in the pace before weakening in deep stretch behind winner Further and Beyond. VERDICT: Eroy should relish this shorter trip but faces Further and Beyond in the process and might have to settle for a lesser share. 6-1
