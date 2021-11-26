Cannot go anywhere else but Further and Beyond

JAMAICA Cup winner Further and Beyond from the stables of champion trainer Anthony Nunes returns from a 14-day break to take on rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call at 7½ furlongs (1,500m).

The analysis of the nine entries is provided below.

1. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing — Royal Pizzaz) — Old-timer who was unplaced in the recent Jamaica Cup, finishing in eighth place. VERDICT: Cannot manage these at his age. 25-1

2. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b g by Astrology — Frisky Cheerleader) — Eagle One finished fourth behind Duke in the recent Port Royal Sprint over 6 furlongs (1,200m) on November 13. That was not a bad effort after coming off a long break, and with the engine tuned expect Eagle One to give a better account of himself. VERDICT: This is a more favourable trip for Eagle One but even with that consideration, his chances of winning are slim. 6-1

3. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr gelding by Distorted – Soca Party) VERDICT: Played no part in the Jamaica Cup on November 13, and the same is expected tomorrow. 60-1

4. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision — The Golden One) — Getting fitter and fitter with each run but Oneofakind is yet to find himself. VERDICT: The process of recuperation continues. 10-1

5. NUCLEAR NOON: (3 b c by Nuclear Wayne — Noon It Is) — Nuclear Noon is an interesting entry. He has motored through his conditions and has reached the top level. This is his debut run in Open Allowance. VERDICT: Needs time to catch the temperature of this grade. 5-1

6. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) — VERDICT: Double Crown has promised much but has not delivered. That trend should continue. 3-1

7. LURE OF LUCY (USA): (3 b f by Uncle Lindo – Ring of Faith) — Lure of Lucy was squeezed for space while negotiating the final bend in the St Elizabeth Distaff over one mile (1,600m) on November 13. VERDICT: Lure of Lucy now faces tougher and more seasoned rivals and can only hope for a minor share. 5-2

8. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge — Rumble) — Talented colt who won the inaugural staging of the Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) on November 13. Then Further and Beyond came from behind to beat Billy Whizz by ¾ length in a track record time of 2:00.2. Further and Beyond will be even more at home over this distance and has won at this journey two starts back in a smooth 1:31.4. VERDICT: It will take something special to deny Further and Beyond as he is “in his ackee” at this time. 6-5

9. EROY (USA):( (4 b c by Khozen – Golden Bucket) – Finishing fourth in the recent Jamaica Cup, Eroy was up in the pace before weakening in deep stretch behind winner Further and Beyond. VERDICT: Eroy should relish this shorter trip but faces Further and Beyond in the process and might have to settle for a lesser share. 6-1