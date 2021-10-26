Capturemyship sails into port in Caymanas Monday feature

Capturemyship, coming off a three-month break, made all the running to win the top-rated non-restricted Overnight Allowance contest on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Partnered with leading rider Anthony Thomas, the Gregory Forsyth-conditioned Capturemyship, was just able to hold off American-bred Sparkle Diamond (Shane Ellis) by half-a-length in the five-furlong straight (1000m) event.

The winning time was a brisk 57.4 seconds, behind splits of 22.2 and 44.3 seconds.

Sent off at odds of 7-1, the seven-year-old Capturemyship ( Adore The Gold - Mayken Joy) broke well from the number two draw and gradually came across to mid-track, where he hooked up with Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie) on the lead in the early exchanges.

With Sparkle Diamond now looking a threat racing on the outside rails, Thomas asked Capturemyship to increase the tempo as they flashed past the dummy rails and the proven campaigner responded by pulling away from Unknown Soldier by a length.

After taking the lead, Thomas and Capturemyship had to repel the charge of Sparkle Diamond, who came with a determined late kick on the outside rails. Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker) also closed fast for third with the overwhelming odds 0n 4-5 favourite Excessive Force (Shane Richardson) recovering from an early blunder to complete the frame.

Capturemyship, a seven-year-old bay horse was winning for the 11th occasion from 37 starts.

Capturemyship was Thomas's second winner of the day, having earlier scored aboard Thunderstrike in a driving finish for trainer Roy Matthews.

Jockey Tevin Foster also had a double on the day, one of which came aboard Anthony Nunes' 7-2 chance Magical Mood in the Titania Trophy event which brought the curtains down on the card. His other winner came in the sixth event aboard the Gary Subratie trainee Rack Away.

In the trainers' column, Nunes had a double as, apart from Magical Mood in the nightcap, he was successful with Big Paul in a claiming event.

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta also doubled up. DaCosta was successful with Fly Messenger Fly in a juvenile sprint with Abigail Able in the saddle, and with foreigner I Am Fred (Phillip Parchment).

The next race meet at the park is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021.