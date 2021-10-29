Capturemyship from the sea to the track, to the winning post

Capturemyship turned in an inspiring turn of foot to dull the twinkle of Sparkle Diamond effort in a close encounter down the five-straight course.

Trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Capturemyship earned his 11th career victory from 37 starts in an Overnight Allowance (three-year-old and upwards) sprint call at on Monday's race day at Caymanas Park, October 25.

Despite having a favourable record when racing down the straight, Capturemyship was allowed to go off at odds of 7/1. Thomas used the speed of his mount to start moving quickly from the number two draw in the field of 12 starters to the middle of the track as Sparkle Diamond (Shane Ellis) was galloping strong on the outside rails with Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie) also in the early mix.

After crossing the dummy rails, Thomas brought Capturemyship closer to the stand rails as the contest developed into a private duel with Sparkle Diamond.

In a pulsating finish, Capturemyship lasted to win by half-a-length in a fast time of 57.4 seconds after splits of 22.2 x 44.3. Sparkle Diamond was second and Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker) third.

Forsyth declared in his post-race interview that he had to be patient and meticulous in his training approach while preparing and keeping Capturemyship sound.

“What has made this win most satisfying is the committed teamwork put in. Most of the work done with him ( Capturemyship) was on the beach at the sea. This is what had to be done to prepare this horse that we had to get out there early in the mornings and to be back and forth religiously with this form of activity as he comes to the track only once in a while.

“Once he is given proper rest and is sound after reaching his fitness level he will perform. When he last competed, he was not at his best and we had to put in a lot of remedial work with him. Today's (Saturday's) performance is but a semblance of what he is capable of and it showed by his performance that he was as good as hands could make him. You have to be patient with him and take it one step at a time as he is not a sound horse. But once we can get him in the right frame of mind, he will do his best when he comes to race,” Forsyth said.