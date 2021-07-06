Cartel makes it five in a row

CARTEL MAKES IT FIVE WINS IN ROW

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD bay gelding Cartel (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Taiwana) romped home to his fifth-consecutive victory in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Anthony Thomas riding for trainer Johnny Wilmot watched proceedings from fourth place behind Casual Affair (Oshane Nugent), City Counsel (Shane Ellis), and Mr Ambassador (Daniel Satchell) heading towards the half mile (800m).

Cartel then came alongside Casual Affair at the top of the lane and the two battled for control in deep stretch before Cartel pulled away to score by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:07.1. Casual Affair held his gallop well for second place as Lala Diva (Tevin Foster) came on for third.

KING ANTHOLEW OFF THE MARK

AFTER an encouraging third-place effort on June 21 behind Enrapture over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m), the Rowan Mathie-conditioned King Antholew returned to defeat rivals in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition contest travelling 5 ½ furlongs.

Javaniel Patterson broke King Antholew on top when released from the gates but took the chestnut colt off the early fractions, settling in mid-pack as Cataba (Dane Nelson) took the field into the half mile turn. Diamond in the Sky (Youville Pinnock) chased Cataba into the lane, with King Antholew pushing through the inside rails in deep stretch.

With a burst of energy, King Antholew powered by rivals and went on to win by 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Turnonthelight (Anthony Thomas) and Diamond in the Sky. The final time for the event was 1:09.0.

JOCKEY PHILLIP PARCHMENT ON THE DOUBLE

Last year's Jamaica Derby-winning jockey Phillip Parchment got his 2021 racing season off the mark when he booted home his first winner aboard No Identity , owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie. Parchment quickly made it win number two aboard Star Boy Flyer.

Parchment brought the four-year-old chestnut colt No Identity with a telling run on the outside of rivals in deep stretch to win going away by 3 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:42.1 for a mile (1,600m). Long-time leader Gambler (Ramon Nepare) held on for second place with As You Wish (Matthew Bennett) ending up in the third slot.

Parchment completed his double when he won aboard the Marlon Anderson-conditioned Star Boy Flyer in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (non-winners of two) over the five-straight course.

Star Boy Flyer just got up in the nick of time to nip It's All I (Odeen Edwards) on the wire. Ashley Glory (Dick Cardenas) was third. The final time was 1:00.4.

POKER STAR FINALLY COMES GOOD

FORMER champion sprinter Poker Star , after two long years, finally found the winning post in front when he outsprinted rivals going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event.

Trained by Fitzgerald Richards with apprentice Oshane Nugent on board, Poker Star was kept by the rider behind the leaders before taking up the running at the half mile (800m) turn. Once Poker Star straightened up in the lane for the drive and Nugent changed his hold, he galloped resolutely to win by 1 ½ lengths.

April Spirit (Romario Spencer) was second and Colt of Arms (Mario Chong) third. The recorded time was 1:10.1.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

SEVEN horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the first race, Dennis Pryce claimed Lazer Light for owner Busy Racing Stable from Roy Matthews; Errol Pottinger claimed Anaso for owner Lisa Watson from Ryan Darby; and Gregory Forsyth claimed winner Cartel for owner Michael Wint from Johnny Wilmot. All horses in the first event were claimed for $750,000 each.

In the third race, Jason DaCosta claimed Stallwalkin'Girl for owner Elizabeth DaCosta from Oneil Markland; Errol Subratie claimed winner San Siro for owner Joseph Martin from Lawrence Freemantle; and Byron Davis claimed Killer Bee for owner Glendon Drummond from Johnny Wilmot. All horses in the third were claimed for $450,000 each.

Nicholas Smith claimed Treasure Train for owner Rosdore from Welsh Soutar for $180,000 from the fifth race.