Cash Pot Slammer

Slammer in convincing fashion let loose of the maiden tag in the Supreme Ventures Limited- sponsored two-year-old Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy.

The Cash Pot was competed for on Saturday, October 30 over six furlongs, carrying a total purse of $3,250,000.

THE RACE

Slammer, a two-year-old bay colt by Savoy Stomp - Fedora, trained by Richard Azan with Dick Cardenas in the saddle was facing the starter for the second time after finishing second on debut.

Slammer exited his starting stall at the back of the pack alongside stablemate Perfect Brew (Oshane Nugent) as Prncssshootingstar (Oneil Mullings) set off in front. Covering ground smoothly, Slammer got closer to rivals as the field was about to enter the straight for the final two furlongs.

The effort of Prncsshootingstar subsided quickly as Perfect Brew gained the ascendency only for Slammer to pounce for the win. Sent off at generous odds of 4/1 under, in a competitive field of seven runners, Slammer ended the chase for victory at the wire by 1 1/2 lengths.

The winning time was 1:14.2 seconds aided by supporting fractions of 23.3, 47.1. Perfect Brew finished second as the 2/1 second favourite, with the filly Silent Mission (Anthony Thomas), occupying the third slot.

THE COMMENTS

TRAINER RICHARD AZAN: “ Slammer is an improving young colt as can be seen from his racing record – finishing second on debut and winning second time out. Although a maiden in the Cash Pot, there was much confidence in his ability to win this significant juvenile race. I was not surprised that Slammer won based on improvement made, plus he was given weight which always makes a difference. There is much joy in the camp that we finished first and second. Either way, I would be happy.”

JOCKEY DICK CARDENAS: “When I rode Slammer for the first time he felt good, but ran green. For this race, Slammer was well prepared and I knew that he would have been one of the dangers. During the race, I just sat back, watched, and then made my move. He is a nice horse, as the first time I saw him I begged the ride for he is a thick, good-looking horse and, from all indications he is not a sprinter but will get a distance of ground and, with everything remaining even, will be one of the promising prospects for next year's three-year-old racing season.”

THE VERDICT

It is not often that a maiden wins a race of this significance, with all the other starters being winners. Slammer's conditioner Richard Azan must be given credit for finishing first and second.

The HAM Stables gets deserved mention as the progeny of their stallion Savoy Stomp ( Slammer and Silent Mission) finished first and third.

The Cash Pot weekend of racing had the desired effect of bringing impetus to the two-year-old season, which is always an important factor in any racing year. It is way too early to give a true assessment of the two-year-old 2021 cohort, but the momentum is building after the Cash Pot.