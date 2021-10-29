Cash Pot time

What has been popularly termed as the two-year-old Triple Crown series of races gets underway tomorrow (October 30) at Caymanas Park.

Sponsored by Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), the first race in the series is the Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy, with seven juveniles slated to contest this six-furlong gallop.

The series continues with the Pick 3 Challenge Trophy (seven furlongs) on November 29, and then the grand finale is the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile) on December 27.

Kimoy Burke, SVL's advertising and promotion manager, gave his company's commitment at a recent press conference to launch the series.

“SVL is proud to be presenting the two-year-old horse racing triple series. This year is the 17th year of SVL sponsorship of the series and we are pleased to be the driving force behind these great and highly anticipated race days.

“This year, as usual, we are pumping millions into the event, so racing fans can enjoy three days of classic and scintillating races. Our $1 million bonus of the winner of all three races still stands,” he said.

Below the analysts of this publication offer their assessment of the seven runners in post-position order.

1. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Was a fortunate upset 16-1 winner just five days ago and this trophy race comes too quickly for Fly Messenger Fly. In addition, the competition is way better than when this most experienced of this juvenile lot won her first race. Can earn for her connections.

2. TEKAPUNT: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) – Has been slowly but surely finding himself after his maiden victory 28 days ago. Seems to prefer coming from off the pace and with a fast headline possibly in the making then Tekapunt chances of finishing second are enhanced. A good option for the exacta. Tekapunt galloped six furlongs in 1:17.1 on October 23.

3. SLAMMER: (2 b c by Savoy Stomp – Fedora) – Slammer is the only maiden entered in the Cash Pot, who in his only outing to date was defeated by Tekapunt. Note the use of first time Lasix.

4. GOLDEN WATTLE: (2 ch f by Lion Tamer – Golden Glory) – The trainer of Golden Wattle has made two major changes since the filly won on debut on August 28. The tongue tie has been put on and Lasix is to be administered for the first time. Seems to be of some ability but a place on the board is the only offering available. Galloped five furlongs in 1:02.2 on October 23.

5. SILENT MISSION: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Lady Mandi) – Silent Mission ended in fifth place, 7 ½ lengths behind Princsshootingstar when she made her debut on August 3. Since then at exercise, Silent Mission has not shown much. Note races with the blinkers off and the visor on.

6. PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR: (2 b f by Buzz Nightmare - Khaleesi's Revenge) – Sure to start as the overwhelming favourite after her debut win going three furlongs on August 3. Princsshootingstar has produced some exciting gallops in the mornings including a 1:00.2 clocking for five furlongs on October 18. Difficult to oppose.

7. PERFECT BREW: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Moonlight Brew) – Caught the eye when winning on debut on September 25 going five furlongs round. Then Perfect Brew smoothly came from off the pace to defeat Rupunzel by four lengths in a time of 1:00.4. That run suggests that Perfect Brew is of some ability, and if Princsshootingstar is to be beaten then it will be Perfect Brew. Note races with first-time Lasix.