Champion Anthony Nunes cuts deficit in trainers' race to under $800,000

Champion Anthony Nunes cuts deficit in trainers' race to under $800,000Friday, December 24, 2021
|
Trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes made a severe dent in the lead of his main challenger Jason DaCosta as the race for the 2021 trainers' championship took another dramatic shift.
Nunes, the reigning champion, saddled three winners on the trophyless nine-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Nunes, who started the day approximately $1,951,845 in stakes earnings behind leader DaCosta, earned $1,261,250 from his three winners. While DaCosta was winless, but picked up stakes earnings from Uncle Frank, fourth behind Legality and Tomohawk, who finished fifth in the nightcap.
Nunes, who is seeking his third consecutive championship, goes into the last two race days (Sunday, December 26 and Monday, December 27) just under $750,000 behind DaCosta.
Sharing the spotlight on the day with Nunes was jockey Robert Halledeen, who was aboard three winners.
The champion trainer first visited the winners' enclosure with Paraiso in the second race, then returned in the next two races with Hecandance and Legality.
Paraiso, the raging hot 1-5 favourite, was an impressive 10-length winner under Halledeen in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition contest.
Hecandance, under Shane Ellis, slammed rivals by eight lengths going seven furlongs (1,400m) in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($400,000-$300,000) call.
Nunes' natural hat-trick was delivered by Halledeen on Legality – a 2 ½ length winner in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($750,000-$600,000) event at a mile.
Halledeen completed his three-timer when he guided home the Patrick Lynch-conditioned High Diplomacy to victory in the ninth and final event.
– Ruddy Allen
