Chelsea aiming to pile more misery on Manchester United

English Premier League leaders Chelsea will aim to pile more misery on Manchester United when they welcome them at Stamford Bridge in the big super Sunday showdown. But before that massive encounter, Liverpool will look to continue their excellent form when they host Southampton on Saturday, November 27.

Event # 1 – EPL, Liverpool vs Southampton

Buoyed by their 4-0 hammering of Arsenal last weekend, Liverpool will look to give their fans yet another reason to be merry as we approach the festive season when they host Southampton at Anfield tomorrow, Saturday, November 27. Having bounced back from their loss against West Ham, the Reds are now up to third in the standing just four points off leaders Chelsea and will be hoping to close the gap to just one point ahead of Chelsea's game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool have been in great scoring form so far this season with a Premier League high 35 goals. They are unbeaten at home in the league but have dropped some crucial points with three draws to go with three wins. However, the Reds will be full of confidence coming into this match having beaten Southampton in seven of their last eight meetings.

The Saints, Southampton, on the other hand, enter this match after suffering a shocking 2-1 to Norwich City last weekend, and given their four-match losing streak at Anfield, they must be dreading the trip to face this Liverpool attack that have been in rampant mood. With that said, the loss to Norwich brought an end to Southampton's four-match unbeaten run in the league. That run included three wins and a draw, worryingly for the Saints though, is the fact they have lost three of their last four away matches in all competitions, with their last away win against Liverpool coming way back in 2017.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool — are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League home games starting at 10:00 am local time (W22 D3) since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017. The Reds' last such loss at home was against West Ham in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers (W18 D5 since).

• Southampton — since a 1-0 win in September 2013, Southampton are winless in their last seven away league games against Liverpool (D2 L5), losing their last four at Anfield by an aggregate score of 12-0.

• Both sides — Liverpool have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Southampton, with the exception being a 1-0 away loss in January last season.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 EPL – Chelsea vs Man United

Chelsea and Man Utd meet in the showpiece Premier League fixture on Sunday in an eagerly anticipated matchup.

Chelsea, the Premier League leaders, are flying at the moment and will be aiming to build on impressive wins over Leicester (3-0) last weekend, and Juventus (4-0) in midweek Champion's League action when Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

On current form, it appears as if this Chelsea side is unbeatable as they have dropped just seven points all season and the manner in which they disdainfully brushed aside Leicester away at the weekend makes them favourites to beat the Red Devils, Manchester United, in this massive game.

After battling to a come from behind 1-1 draw away at Liverpool with 10 men in August, and being outclassed by Manchester City in September, Chelsea have been ruthless against teams outside of the title contenders, and with their current form, United could be in for a torrid game against this youthful but rampant Chelsea side.

First things first, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally been sacked as the Manchester United coach, much to the relief of the millions of fans worldwide. The second thing that needs addressing is that based on current form Chelsea are a better team than Manchester United.

This fact was highlighted last Saturday when Manchester United were humiliated 4-1 by Watford. Yes, you read correctly, Watford. Not Man City, or Liverpool or Arsenal, but Watford. This was after Chelsea strolled into the King Power Stadium and thumped Leicester 3-0 to demonstrate exactly where these two sides are at the moment. Okay, Premier League poor form aside, Manchester United travelled to Spain to face Villarreal in Champions League action in midweek with fans fearing the worse for the Red Devils. The “new manager bounce” effect with interim coach Michael Carrick leading the team was on display as United beat Villarreal 2-0, which saw the 20-time English Champions booking their spot in the knockout round of the competition. With this result, United will travel to Chelsea with some sort of confidence of arresting their bad run of form.

KEY STATS

• Chelsea – are winless in their last seven Premier League games against Man Utd, only having a longer run without a league win against the Red Devils once before (10 games between 1938 and 1950).

• Man United — Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea – the only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against the Blues is Newcastle United, who did six in a row between 1913 and 1919.

• Both sides — in all competitions, Manchester United have won three of their last four away games against Chelsea (D1), having won just three of their previous 25 visits to Stamford Bridge before this.

The betting tip. Man United win

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Southampton

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.29 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,290

SOUTHAMPTON TO WIN $9.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

Odds on the Home Team (Reds)

winning the game 4-0 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the Away Team (S/Hampton)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Manchester United

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,600

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $5.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,330

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000.