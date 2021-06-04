CLASSIC TIME

The 1000 and 2000 Guineas races signal the start of the Triple Crown series of races tomorrow (June 5) at Caymanas Park.

The contests are expected to be true and close as the finest three-year-old fillies face off in the 1000 at a mile with the three leading contenders being She's A Wonder, Secret Identity, and Sensational Ending.

In the colts and geldings 2000 Guineas, again at a mile, the clash involving Further and Beyond and Miniature Man, especially after the dead heat result in the Kingston Stakes is sure to draw special attention.

In addition to the Guineas races, there is the renewing of rivalry between stable companions, Horse of the Year Nipster and the well-endowed Oneofakind.

First post for the 10 races on tap is 11:50 am.