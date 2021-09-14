Close battle

MIDWEEK racing returns to Caymanas Park tomorrow with the feature being the Kenneth Mattis OD Memorial Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event going the two turns of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Ten runners are down to take part, with attention focused on Hover Craft, Roy Rogers, Legality, Money Monster and Marquesas.

Below, the analysts of this publication take a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning this feature event.

1. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Despite his many racing years Hover Craft continues to defy his age by being competitive at this level. Hover Craft was just a short head in second place behind Crimson over this distance on July 31 at the top level. Now stepping down the ladder to contest this trophy race, Hover Craft is going to again give of his best, with winning being a strong possibility.

2. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Roy Rogers was outsprinted on August 25 when travelling five furlongs (1000m) round. That was not his preferred distance and that August 25 effort can be treated as a pipe opener for this trophy race. Roy Rogers will enjoy this trip and, if he is left unmolested on the lead, has the grit and determination to hold off his late-running rivals.

3. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Running over this distance on July 12, Legality went down by 2 lengths to another American-bred , Eroy, in a time of 1:56.2. If Legality can reproduce that effort, then he should win this one with his weight remaining the same. Legality seems to be thereabouts in his races without that final touch necessary to claim victory. Tomorrow provides his best chance of changing that routine.

4. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Without a victory from nine starts this season and was winless from 11 starts last year. Although Uncle Frank is going to enjoy this galloping course, his record speaks for itself. Uncle Frank will, however, earn for his connections.

5. CHINAMAX (USA): (5 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Chinamax was slowly into stride but made up a lot of ground to finish second by 6 lengths behind Double Crown over a mile on July 31. Even though that effort was an encouraging one, Chinamax is going to be left behind as he continues the process of adjusting to the Overnight level.

6. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b g by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Money Monster came from behind rivals to finish second by 3 ¼ lengths to Loose Ball over the straight course on September 4. Money Monster is going to relish the milder pace of this trophy contest and should play a prominent role throughout the race, especially with a pull of 5 lb.

7. BIG BIG DADDY: (a dk b c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – Against these, Big Big Daddy's best hope is for a minor placing.

8. FEARLESS CHAMPION: (4 rn c by Fearless Vision – Granville Greeta) – Comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive wins. Despite his tremendous form and improvement, Fearless Champion winning at this level first time asking is not likely.

9. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Another runner who is winless this season. Marquesas has raced five times in 2021, finishing second twice. Marquesas was beaten 3 lengths by Hover Craft when they met over this distance on March 21, but coming off another rest period and having been timely prepared can significantly influence the outcome.

10. LET HIM FLY: (a b c by Western Classic – Little Thunder) – Has no chance of winning.