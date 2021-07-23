CLOSER & CLOSER

The countdown is moving apace, as horses, jockeys, trainers, and grooms are feverishly preparing for the 101st running of the Jamaica Derby on Independence Day (August 6) and the fillies only Jamaica Oaks on Saturday, August 7. The Derby is contested over 12 furlongs (2,400 metres) and the Oaks 10 furlongs or 2,000 metres.

The horses are on the track in the mornings going through their paces in preparation for their once-in-a-lifetime race.

On Saturday and Sunday (July 17 & 18) many of the potential entrants for the two big races did what should be their third to last gallops, while others chose Monday instead.

The Jason DaCosta-trained Billy Whizz galloped seven furlongs in 1:32.1, and Calculus recent winner of the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger galloped seven furlongs in 1:37.3.

That exercise effort by Calculus had his trainer Gary Subratie beaming.

“ Calculus has two more gallops to go before the Derby. Today (Sunday, July 18), he did a nice gallop of which I am very pleased.

“Right now, Calculus is in excellent condition, and he is going through his Derby paces well. We at the stables are keeping our fingers crossed, but he ( Calculus) is very well at this time,” Subratie said.

Top three-year-old filly She's A Wonder, who can either race in the Derby or the Oaks galloped on Sunday (July 18), with the Ian Parsard trainee clocking a time of 1:04.3 for five furlongs.

“A final decision has not been taken yet as to whether She's A Wonder will be participating in the Derby or the Oaks.

“At exercise, I continue to be pleased with her progress. She's A Wonder continues to be a supreme athlete sired by Bern Identity.

“On Sunday, she went another step in her preparation for the race we decide to opt for. She's A Wonder is in good nick and it is just a pleasure working and preparing her to run,” Parsard shared with this publication.

Horses from the stables of champion and leading trainer Anthony Nunes were in action at exercise on Monday (July 19) morning.

Santorini galloped six furlongs in 1:19.1 and champion two-year-old Further and Beyond galloped seven furlongs in a clocking of 1:34.2.

“So far, so good for my horses Santorini and Further and Beyond who will be a part of the Derby field while Hoist The Mast will be going in the Oaks. All are through their paces as they prepared for their engagements,” Nunes shared.

Another possible Oaks entry at exercise was Secret Identity trained by Tensang Chung, who galloped eight furlongs in 1:49.4 seconds.

Classic races aside, the first two-year-old contest of 2021 — a three-furlong event — is set for Emancipation Day, Monday, August 3.

This race will be sponsored by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders' Association with an overall purse of $1.5 million on offer if there are 10 or more starters. In addition, the two sponsors are offering a bonus of $2 million to winning owners, again once there are 10 starters and over.

Word from the clockers at the track in the mornings suggests that the stated quota of 10 starters for the $1.5-million purse and the $2-million owners' bonus will be accomplished.