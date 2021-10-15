Colour red

Mark My Word, the 2010 Triple Crown winner who was a three-time winner, consecutively, of the coveted Superstakes, will be honoured tomorrow (Saturday, October 16, 2021) with another staging of the race named in his honour.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event has attracted seven runners to compete over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) for a total purse of $1.15 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their respective chances of taking home the bulk of the purse money on offer.

1. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Talented American-bred who was fifth in the recent Menudo Trophy behind King Arthur, Crimson, and Hover Craft over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on September 25. Eroy was in a challenging position up to the furlong pole when he faltered, finishing out of the frame. Although Eroy faces both Crimson and Hover Craft again tomorrow, he can turn the tables on both even though there is a slight weight disadvantage. The difference in this race is the distance which is much more to the liking of Eroy. Plus, nine furlongs and 25 yards is a trip which he has conquered before. Do not be surprised if Eroy spins his web.

2. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Took on older horses for the first in the Menudo Trophy. Calculus was never a factor in that race finishing in last place in the seven-horse field going 10 furlongs. Calculus enjoys two-turn races but based on his last run, this year's St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner is going to be left behind once again unless he steps up on his performance. Calculus is the only three-year-old in this trophy race and if he is to live up to expectations as a winner of two Classic races, he must deliver a much-improved performance.

3. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 c g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Double Crown went through Overnight with ease but seems to be a bit adrift at the Open Allowance level. What is noticeable about Double Crown for his challenge in this trophy race is the choice of Phillip Parchment to ride. Parchment is a swashbuckling sort known for his strength and courage in the saddle. This move to put on Parchment is suggesting that the connections of Double Crown want a rougher pilot. Let's wait and see.

4. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b g by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Money Monster was a winner on his last outing (September 15) at the lower Overnight Allowance level and just needs time to deal with these rivals.

5. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Chased home King Arthur in the Menudo. With the winner, not present, Crimson, who truly enjoys the longer races has a glorious chance of earning his ninth career victory. Crimson has stepped up in the weight but against these, but he is a tough and rugged sort who is going to be hard to deny.

6. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – One of the top-rated horses in training at present. Oneofakind finished eighth in the Eros Trophy at seven furlongs behind Eagle One on June 19. Before that, Oneofakind racked up four consecutive wins on his way to the top. Oneofakind lacklustre performance on June 19 was a clear indication that all was not right. He has been rested for 119 days, and may just need the run to get back his engine in tip top shape.

7. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Continues to earn for his stables in the upper class. Another good run is expected from Hover Craft and with his never-say-die attitude can earn another win.