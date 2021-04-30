Compelling maiden win by Make Up Artist

Make Up Artist and jockey Anthony Thomas composed a compelling show of speed and polish with a picturesque 18-length maiden victory run Saturday, April 24, Vet Day, at Caymanas Park. The event won by Make Up Artist was a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition contest at 5 ½ furlongs.

Make Up Artist by Adore The Gold - Lipstick Lily was kept out of racing earlier in her career mainly due to a restricting injury.

A decision was taken by her connections to allow her injury to heal before facing the starter and based on her effort on Saturday that decision has proven correct.

Conditioned by trainer Jason DaCosta, the filly, sped to a dashing victory as the 1/9 favourite in a brisk time of 1:05.2, for the distance. Make Up Artist clocked splits of 23.4, 46.2. Purposely (Omar Walker) at 11/1 finished second while Lady Bastipur, who was 4 1/2 lengths away at odds of 19/1 with Andre Powell in the irons, was third.

“It was her first time out and I am pleased with the performance which was an encouraging one,” trainer DaCosta said.

“She had some problems earlier and my dad [Wayne] gave her time to heal. He had high hopes for Make Up Artist and after recovering, she had been working industriously for her first engagement.

“Her next [engagement] will be at the non-winners of two level but we will see how she comes out of this race before making a final decision, when Make Up Artist will race again,” the trainer said.