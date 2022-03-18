Conjuring the magic

I've Got Magic posted an enlivening 1:32.0 clocking in winning his fourth career race in an Overnight Allowance call among three-year-old and upwards horses on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Caymanas Park. I've Got Magic won by an embarrassing 12 1/2 lengths as he casually pivoted to the Open Allowance grade.

I've Got Magic, trained by Philip Feanny and ridden Tevin Foster, led forthwith after leaving the chute to win the event hands down from Crimson who was guided by Dane Nelson, with Atlantic Blue a stablemate of Crimson finishing third.

I've Got Magic, in the hands of the improving non-claiming apprentice, toyed with the opposition before running away from them to the delight of trainer Feanny.

“I've Got Magic has always been a nice horse but has always had his problems. The last time he ran, the race was a little fast for him, and he was used up a little too much in the lead. In this race, there was not much pace, and he was able to dictate from in front and you saw the quality of the horse then. He is a good horse.

“ I've Got Magic definitely ran as was expected and more, and with time, he could develop into a more than a useful competitor in the higher grade,” Feanny said.

The time done by I've Got Magic is particularly noteworthy as the race track has been slow in recent times, about 1.2 to 1.5 second second slower than normal. The time of 1:32. 0 for 7 ½ furlongs signals a worthy addition to the higher grade.