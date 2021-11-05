Convincing start by Power Ranking

Bred by Casual Trick — Escandalosa, two-year-old bay colt Power Rankingmade an immediate impression on his racetrack debut on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Power Ranking's first success came in a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event over 4 ½ furlongs (900m).

Sporting the neon orange colour of owners Richard Azan, who is also the trainer, and Milade Azan, Power Ranking stepped out of his maiden debut in record fashion, blasting 53.4 seconds for the distance to ease the previous mark of 54.2 set by Bridal Blush on September 4, 2021.

Power Ranking bounced to the front under Oshane Nugent at the off ahead of Berlino's Choice (Linton Steadman) and A Gift From Ben (Anthony Thomas).

With two furlongs (400m) to go, Power Ranking put his rivals away to score by 2 ¼ lengths. Rupunzel (Tevin Foster) came on strong towards the end for second place with A Gift From Ben third.

“It is the first time they [two-year-olds] were running the distance of 4 1/2 furlongs, and he won and so we will start with that and take it from there. I am happy with the win.

“He is a two-year-old running for the first time and sometimes they give a little trouble like the last time he was going to run he flipped over around the back while we were saddling him and was a late non-starter.

“So, we had to be very careful, we had to work hard with him and he came and won and that's very good. That's the reward,” trainer Azan said.