COVID-19 taking a toll on NFL schedule

The past two weeks have seen a significant uptick in the COVID-19 positive cases around some of the world's most watched professional sporting leagues, resulting in the sideline of players and disruption of schedules.

The English Premier League (EPL), National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) have been severely impacted, leading to the unavailability of key players, rescheduling of games and, in the case of the NHL, the pause button being hit until after Christmas Day.

The NFL had a few of last weekend's scheduled games being moved to Monday and Tuesday, plus, with over 50 players and coaches out due to positive COVID-19 results (or contact tracing protocols), many teams had to reach deep into their benches or bring players off their practice squad to fill their roster. Week 15 of the 2021/22 season, therefore, began on Thursday, December 16 and ended on Tuesday, December 21, with games being played every day, except Friday (December 17).

The disruption in scheduling coincidentally came at the same time as a major shift in expected results. Entering last weekend, the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals were one of three teams with a league-best 10-3 record – the Green Bay Packers was the other – but the Packers are now sitting at the top, all alone.

The Buccaneers were 7-0 at home this season until the New Orleans Saints came visiting last Sunday. The Saints came in having lost five of their last six and having to face the league's top scoring team (averaging 41 points per game) in what appeared to be a significant mismatch. Statistically, the Saints were outplayed in every category — total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, yards per play, among others, but their opponents had two turnovers that proved to be the difference (along with the Saints' defense playing stout throughout the game).

The result was a three-field goal, 9-0 Saints victory in the lowest-scoring game of the season and quarterback (QB) Tom Brady's first shutout by a team that did not score a touchdown — Brady's last shoutout was 15 years ago against the Miami Dolphins in December 2006. Brady is now 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season since joining the Buccaneers but beat them in last year's play-offs en route to the Super Bowl victory.

The Buccaneers (10-4) visit the Carolina Panthers (5-9) this Sunday afternoon and should impose their will while the Saints (7-7) welcome the Miami Dolphins (7-7) into New Orleans next Monday night for a battle of ambition — the Saints will be riding an emotional high after beating the defending champions while the Dolphins will look to build on their six-game win streak after out-muscling the New York Jets (31-24) last weekend.

The Cardinals racked up seven wins to start the season before tasting defeat at the hands of the Packers, then were 6-0 on the road entering last weekend before visiting the team with the league's worst record, the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals ventured into the den of some hungry Lions and appeared to be running sacred from the first whistle. Statistically, the game was evenly balanced, but the Lions made key plays in key areas of the field to secure the 30-12 victory, only their second win of the season and the first back-to-back loss for the Cardinals this year.

A team with the best record lost to the team with the worst, but it gets no easier for the Cardinals (10-4), who welcome the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) into Arizona tomorrow (December 25) for a litmus test. The Colts handled the New England Patriots last weekend and snapped their seven-game win streak, beating them 27-17 behind 170 rushing yards and a touchdown from running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL with 1,518 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals are offered at even odds by JustBet but face an uphill battle as they are 3-3 at home this season and the Colts are rounding into form late in the year. QB Carson Wentz threw for just 57 yards in the Colts' win against the Patriots and a lot more will be required to bag a victory this weekend — this should be a Christmas Day gift for viewers.

The aforementioned Patriots (9-5) were an impressive 6-0 on the road entering last week and had that impressive winning run on their resume, but the Colts unceremoniously put all that to bed. They will need to quickly put that loss behind them as the Bills (8-6) come to town this Sunday with revenge on their mind. The Bills lost to the Patriots on December 4 by a 14-10 score line and, despite both teams being shorthanded due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, this one should not disappoint — expect a New England bounce back this weekend.

The Packers (11-3) now boast the best record in the NFL following their very narrow 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) in Week 15. They are 6-0 at home for the year and the Cleveland Browns (7-7) come visiting tomorrow. The Browns will have a very short week after playing their rescheduled game last Monday (December 20) against the Las Vegas Raiders — a disappointing 16-14 loss for the Browns who had to go three-deep for an available QB due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers are balling right now and, with the rabid fans of Lambeau Field behind them (plus the Browns scrambling to field a roster with COVID-19 and scheduling issues), a 12-3 record is a smart prediction. The Packers have already won their division and is the first (and only) team to currently secure a play-off spot but will want to ensure a postseason bye so there will be no gift-giving this weekend — not even on Christmas Day.

