Crimson now primed for victory going two turns

The three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call for the Facilities Department Trophy is the feature event on tomorrow's 10-race card at Caymanas Park. A field of seven capable runners is down to take part going the distance of nine and a half furlongs (1,900m).

Below is the analysis of the runners and their chances of winning the major slice of the $1.05-million total purse.

1. MONEY MONSTER: (5 b g by Casual Trick - She's Traditional) - Capable runner who should enjoy this trip. In this small field, Money Monster is going to make his presence felt throughout the race but his recent two outings when finishing seventh both times do not inspire winning confidence.

2. CHINAMAX (USA): (6 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Chinamax is not expected to rattle the main principals in this contest.

3. BIG JULE: (4 b c by Tapizar – Blues in the Grass) – Talented runner who is still on the improve. Big Jule seems to like two turns, which should make his first Overnight appearance more comfortable. Big Jule is seeking three consecutive victories and should be a top contender for this feature event but he is racing against seasoned veterans, who will not give an inch.

4. CURLIN'S AFFAIR: (4 ch c by Perfect Curlin - Nuclear Affair) - Did extremely well at the level for the first time when finishing second to Legality over seven furlongs on February 6. Curlin's Affair is of ability and has won over two turns before making this chestnut colt a live option.

5. CRIMSON: (6 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Crimson was expected to win on his seasonal debut after a long break but finished third behind Legality and Curlin's Affair on February 6 over seven furlongs, a distance which may be considered a tad short for him. Now at two turns with the added benefit of that run, Crimson is primed for his ninth career victory.

6. GAMBLER: (5 b m by Freedom for Jante – Kennisha) – Faces tough competition and is going to be hard-pressed to land a blow.

7. EXCESSIVE FORCE (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Still has this habit of going wide on the turns, but even with that plague should go home earning.