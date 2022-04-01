Crimson finally gets it right

Crimson came with a decisive late run to win the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance feature — the Lindy Delapenha Trophy — travelling a mile (1,600 metres) at Caymanas Park on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Racing for the third time in the season, twice finishing third with a second-place effort in his third attempt, Crimson, under the guidance of Dane Nelson for trainer Gary Subratie, was installed as the 4/5 favourite in the field of seven and won by 1/2 lengths victory in a time of 1:39 seconds. The split fractions were: 24:2 x 47.2 x 1:12.4 seconds.

Finishing second was Supreme Soul (Tevin Foster), with Sentient (Dane Dawkins), also from the Subratie camp, third.

“He is a genuine horse. He has been up and down as he has some issues and we are trying to work with him to prolong his stay. He is a very good stayer; he is a committed horse who is always trying to bring home a cheque to his owner.

“We are pleased with him and as the situation dictates, we will take it one day at a time with him to see how long he will last. He is now six years, so he needs greater attention and we will do our best to keep him healthy,” said Subratie who was pleased with the performance time.