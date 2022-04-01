Crucial league matches in England, Italy

With World Cup qualifiers firmly now behind, Europe's top leagues returns with a bang this weekend as Champions League hopefuls square off in some tantalising matchups.

Firstly, Manchester United takes on Leicester in a must-win match, then on Sunday, many-times champion Juventus and reigning champions Inter Milan meet in a monumental clash which will have a serious bearing on where the Serie A title ends up this season.

Event # 1 – EPL, Manchester United vs Leicester

Manchester United will be aiming to keep their Champions League dream alive when they host Leicester at the Theatre of Dreams tomorrow, Saturday, April 2. After impressively dispatching Tottenham 3-2 in league action, United were brought back down to earth after they were beaten 1-0 and knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid just before the international break. It has been a season of chaos and disarray for the Manchester United team and fans alike, and it will be interesting to see what frame of mind club Captain Harry Maguire reports in after he was soundly booed by his own English fans during their international friendly. For sure, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be high on confidence after leading Portugal to Qatar 2022.

Not that Leicester are having a better season than their opponents, in fact, the Foxes, Leicester, are struggling in 10th position, 14 points behind United. Leicester have enjoyed somewhat of a purple patch against United recently, having won each of the last three matchups across league and cup including a 4-2 dismantling of the Red Devils when both sides met last October. Prior to losing 2-1 at home to Leicester last May, United were unbeaten against the Foxes at home since 1998, and with a victory of paramount importance, United have the motivation, plus, Leicester is injury ridden currently so the Red Devils are expected to secure the win at home.

KEY STATS

Manchester United – have lost two of their last three games in all competitions (W1), having lost just one of their previous 20 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure from the club (W10 D9).

Leicester – following their 4-2 win against Manchester United in the reverse fixture, Leicester are looking to complete just their second top-flight double over the Red Devils, previously doing so in 1973-74.

Both sides – Manchester United have lost their last three meetings with Leicester in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 36 against them (W24 D9). They have never lost four in a row against the Foxes.

The betting tip. Man United win.

Event # 2 ITA – Juventus vs Inter Milan

Every game that will be played in Serie A this weekend has a story to it, but the outcome of the match between Juventus and reigning champions Inter Milan could have a huge bearing on which team wins the league and which team grabs a top-four finish for a spot in next season's Champions League.

Juventus will host the reigning champions Inter Milan, just one point and one place behind their opponents in fourth with a home win seeing them jump above Inter in the table, while a loss will push Inter back into the running for the title. This will be the third time these two sides have met so far this season with the first match ending 1-1 at Inter and the second a 2-1 cup win for Inter. With that said, Juventus will enter this match on the back of a strong unbeaten run that has put their season back on track – four wins in their last four league matches has moved them within seven points of the leaders AC Milan. Yes, the Old Lady, Juventus, have a mountain to climb if they are to win the title this season, but if they take three points from this clash, there is no reason their fans should not be allowed to dream big once again.

Just like Juventus, Inter Milan enter this match on a four-match unbeaten run in the league, but that is not as impressive as Juventus', as Inter have won just one of those four matches, drawing the other three, including each of the last two. Six points from the last 15 available suggest that Inter Milan are choking at the business end of the season, ruining the hard work that had them leading the league for long periods and looking like they would retain the title they won last season that ended Juventus' long Serie A reign. Worryingly, Inter's last win in the league came against dead last Salernitana early last month when they scored a huge 5-0 win. However, Inter did beat Liverpool 1-0 away just before the international break and will need to rediscover that sort of form if they are to secure a result against this in-form Juventus side.

KEY STATS

Juventus – have the longest current unbeaten run in Serie A (16 games, W11 D5). Since November 30, Juventus are one of only two sides in the big-5 European Leagues that have gone unbeaten (also Sevilla – 15 games).

Inter Milan – including all competitions, Inter have won only one of their last 15 away meetings against Juventus (1-3 in Serie A under Stramaccioni on November 3, 2012): during this run Juventus have won 10 matches and drawn four.

Both sides – after the 1-1 draw in Milan in the reverse fixture, Inter could remain unbeaten in both the seasonal league matches against Juventus for the first time since 2008/09 (1-0 win at the Meazza and 1-1 draw in Turin back then). Interestingly, Inter have drawn each of their last four Serie A away matches (two 0-0s and two 1-1s): they last drew five league away games in a row in December 2004, under Roberto Mancini (six back then).

The betting tip. Juventus win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Leicester

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.52 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,520

LEICESTER TO WIN $5.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,750

MATCH TO DRAW $4.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,750

Odds on the Home Team (United) winning the game 2-0 at full time $8.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,500

Odds on the Away Team (Leicester) winning the game 1-2 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,500.

JUSTBET ODDS – Juventus vs Inter Milan

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

JUVENTUS TO WIN $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

INTER MILAN TO WIN $2.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,550

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (Juventus) winning the game 3-2 at full time $36.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $36,000

Odds on the Away Team (Inter) winning the game 1-3 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000.