Curlin's Affair wins number 1,200 for champion trainer

Curlin's Affair (Robert Halledeen), a budding four-year-old chestnut colt, conquered a restricted Overnight call to achieve his fifth win from 10 career starts on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Caymanas Park. Although winning his required allotment of races, because the Overnight call taken by Curlin's Affair was restricted, the restriction allows Curlin's Affair another chance in this class.

It was Curlin's Affair's , trained by champion Anthony Nunes, second victory from four starts this season. Rum With Me (Youville Pinnock) was 7 ¼ lengths in the shadow of Curlin's Affair with Gambler (Trevor Simpson) filling the third slot. The winning time for the six furlongs travelled was 1:12.4 with splits of 22.4 x 45.4.

Curlin's Affair's victory was significant for his trainer as Nunes was visiting the winner's enclosure for the 1,200th occasion.

“ Curlin's Affair is a nice colt, and by his effort, I am sincerely moved by the occasion in question. He ran in a couple of Overnight Allowance races, and he ran very well. So, coming down to what they call Restricted Allowance races where the race is a little cheaper, he ran to show his class. The good thing for him is that he is still eligible to come back to the class, and I anticipate that he should handle his return with finality as well.

“Looking at him, I think his manageable distance ranges anywhere between the distances 1,300 and 1,500 metres. Even though today's (Saturday) race was run over 1,200 metres, I think with time as he gets a little older, he will improve to be a decent runner.

“Regarding the 1,200 winners reached, it tells me that I am getting old. I have been here for too long, and it takes a village to win 1,200 races.

“Whereas the wins have made up for the many losses and disappointments experienced while working throughout the years, it is no easy task getting there. It is rough waters. You must have faith and belief in yourself and in your competence to persever to get the best from staff and the people around you, they have to know and believe that you know what you are doing.

“You will also have to go through difficult times, which you must overcome, and then you move on. Horseracing is just a microcosm of what life is in general! So, those who stay the course, usually come out on top in the end,” Nunes said.