Curlin's Barracuda – a winner on debut

Curlin's Barracuda got it right the first time of asking by winning a three-year-old maiden condition call at four furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 1.

A half-sister to last season's 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow, who is presently standing at stud, Curlin's Barracuda, a bay filly by Perfect Curlin - Sarah Barracuda, though slowly off recovered sufficiently under jockey Robert Halledeen as the even-money favourite to go on to win by 4 1/4 lengths in a time of 47.4, aided by an opening fraction of 23.0 seconds.

The 8/1 chance, Heart of the Sea, also running for the first time with Abigail Able in the saddle, finished second with stablemate Midnight Blue, ridden by Anthony Thomas, closing late, to end up in a dead heat for third money as the 6/5 second favourite, with Vanquisher 8/5, Shane Ellis up.

Curlin's Barracuda's trainer Anthony Nunes, while smiling for the victory, said there was still a lot to do.

“It was a good beginning to her career. Let us hope now that she comes out as the prospect we expect and move on from there. She is a half-sister to Wow Wow and therefore is nicely bred and a good-looking filly, but she does have some problems with her training as she came to start once, was not right, and had to be scratched. We brought her back again and she [ Curlin's Barracuda] has delivered.

“Once she settles in, we will just have to give her the time to fulfil her potential, therefore, we will take it one step at a time.

“ Curlin's Barracuda was a step slowly out of the gates, but after they had covered half a furlong she was upside the leader, and when Robert [Halledeen] asked her for an effort, she moved away from them, the way you would like to see a maiden horse run and all signs were this was a positive run and you know how it goes with the young horses. You will hope that they stay healthy and sound to continue improving,” Nunes said.