Dane Nelson returns to Canada

Four - time champion jockey Dane Nelson will depart the island later this week for another riding stint in Canada with the main focus being the Century Mile Canadian Derby and Oak, with both races set for September 11.

“I am leaving sometime in this week to catch the Derby at Century Mile. I won't know until tomorrow (today) for sure when I get the itinerary, but I am returning in November when the race meet is done.

“It is just a great moment for me. I mean, you're feeling that your talent 'a show' and your talent 'a talk' but at the same time you cannot make excitement take you over as you have to remain focus and hold your composure when these big times come up,” said Nelson, who celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday.

Nelson is looking forward to his time in Canada. .

“Right now, I just have to keep up the good work and do more by trying to win as many Classic races as I can to build my brand.

“The last time I won a Derby up here, I got disqualified but also I came second and got first place in the Derby as well. That Derby win was at Northlands Park and so this time I am going back for another Derby.

“The Oaks is running the same day as well and so I am going for that as well. My agent up there notified me that I am on some good rides that day. I have to do what I have do as I have my family and I have to maintain them as well as I have to maintain myself,” the man known as “Warrior Chief” said.

In his five stints riding in Canada from 2015 to 2019, Nelson has won 255 races, finishing second 270 times and third 235 times with earnings of CAN$2,899,120. His best year came in 2019 when he rode 69 winners from 334 rides and earnings of CAN$767,873.

Locally, Nelson has ridden 1,190 winners which places him fifth on the all-time list of jockeys based on winners behind Winston Griffiths - 1663 winners, Trevor Simpson - 1,493, Shane Ellis - 1,278 and Charles Hussey - 1,239.