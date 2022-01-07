Dane Nelson returns with aim of reaching 1,200 winners

POPULAR four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, after another riding stint on the international circuit, returns home to Caymanas Park with the main focus being achieving the landmark of 1,200 career winners.

Nelson, who currently sits on 1,190 winners, will begin his hunt for the milestone in the saddle on tomorrow's race programme.

“Yes, that's the programme for the moment to reach the milestone of 1,200 career winners at my home, which is at Caymanas Park. To reach that figure would be a great achievement but it takes hard work and dedication – and I am all up for that,” Nelson said.

Nelson, known popularly as the Warrior Chief and who will be home for a short while, said that it was another good year riding overseas as the experience gained on the international scene was invaluable.

“From about late August, early September, I have been riding at Century Mile in Canada, where I won 15 races, which was good. It is always good riding overseas as you always learn new things to develop your riding skills.

“Everywhere I go, I want people to know about the Warrior Chief and so I always do my best. Unfortunately, I won't be here for the entire racing season as I'm scheduled to return to Canada in April, “ Nelson said. “When I am here, everyone can count on me to give of my best and continue to make everyone proud,“ Nelson added.

Regarding whether he will be attached primarily to specific stables, Nelson said that at the moment he would be more in a freelance mode.

Nelson, despite missing most of the last quarter of 2021, finished third in the jockeys' championship with 58 winners.