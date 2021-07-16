What a bangarang! Not one, but two. Two races for three-year-olds going two turns on the same race day. Unheard of!

This unexpected occurrence of pure joy in the recent history of racing at Caymanas Park takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 17.

These two races will certainly assist to clear the air as the breeze associated with the 101st Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs), scheduled for Friday, August 6, gathers momentum.

That Derby breeze is first manifested in Saturday's seventh, which is for three-year-olds (non-winners of three races) travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards.

The major point of interest surrounds the participation of Big Jule, a bred in utero bay colt ( Tapizar – Blues in the Grass) trained by Ian Parsard.

Much has been said about the prowess of this strapping colt, and his victory on June 21 at the same distance of tomorrow's contest paved the way for even more support of his chances in the Derby. Then Big Jule ridden by Omar Walker destroyed his age group at the non-winners of two level, clocking an eye-catching time of 1:57.4.

Big Jule now faces his final test before the Derby and for his connections, it may well provide the answer(s) as to where another Parsard trainee, 1000 Guineas winner She's A Wonder will run. The choice on the table for Parsard is whether to place She's A Wonder in the Derby or the Jamaica Oaks. The 10-furlong Oaks is for fillies only and is set for a day after the Derby on August 7. She's A Wonder is the only filly officially listed as a provisional starter in the Derby of 22 entrants.

In the same race as Big Jule there are two other horses to pay attention to, Gentle Giant and She's A Destiny both from the shedrow of trainer Jason DaCosta.

Gentle Giant by the distance producing stallion Northern Giant is better known for his sprinting ability with tomorrow's race being a possible attempt to see if this bay colt can stand up to the rigours of the longer distance. DaCosta has already transformed Miniature Man from sprinting to staying and maybe he is trying the same with Gentle Giant, whose longest trip to date is six furlongs.

The same holds true for She's My Destiny, the mount of stable jockey Anthony Thomas. She's My Destiny's longest swirl to date is 7 ½ furlongs, when finishing fourth behind One Don, Hoist The Mast and Elitist with Hoist The Mast going on to win after that race on June 26.

The next event under consideration is the 10th, a 10-furlongs spin for three-year-olds (non-winners of two). The main horses to look at with a possible Derby connection are Sir John, Baton Rouge both trained by DaCosta and Bern Notice handled by champion Anthony Nunes.

Sir John ( Natural Selection - Lucious) is said to want a distance of ground, but even with the blinkers on and the cheek pieces off, he might be coming to the Derby party late. If Sir John is to even enter the Derby with a semblance of a placing chance, he has to do well tomorrow.

Baton Rouge is an interesting entry in this contest. This bay colt by Natural Selection - Little Wasp took a while because of issues to make his debut, doing so on May 21. He has raced only twice and both times it was coming down the five straight course. Baton Rogue's bloodline suggests that he may want some more real estate, so with him as with Sir John it is a wait and see game.

Bern Notice ( Bern Identity - Blufield), finished fifth in the one mile 2000 Guineas but was a complete no show in the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger. Of note is, that Bern Notice's only win to date came over two turns (nine furlongs and 25 yards).

These two races will answer a lot of questions going into the Derby.