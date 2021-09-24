Derby winners clash

Calculus, this year's Jamaica St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner, steps out of his age group for the first time to take on older horses in the Menudo Trophy feature tomorrow at Caymanas Park. In the Menduo, Calculus faces the Derby winner of 2020, King Arthur.

The Menudo Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event which honours the former winner of four consecutive Superstakes, is contested over 10 furlongs — 2,000 metres.

Below is a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Finished third in the Kenneth Mattis Trophy (September 15) behind Money Monster and Roy Rogers over nine furlongs and 25 yards. Although that run was in the class below, Hover Craft will enjoy this extended trip and is comfortable among these.

2. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Was not a factor on September 11 when travelling five furlongs (1,000m) straight in the Reggae Trophy feature. Then King Arthur, who carried top weight of 59.0kgs (131 lb), finished seventh behind Rojorn di Pilot. King Arthur is the top-rated horse in this line-up and is better at the trip in the Menudo than coming down the straight.

3. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Talented American-bred who comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive wins. Eroy won the Blumenthal Trophy on August 14 going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). This is the longest Eroy will venture but having already shown a likeness for two turns will not be affected by the distance. Eroy is fresh coming from a break of 42 days and will give a competitive account.

4. SENTIENT: (5 ch by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Sentient is rounding into top form at the right time for this race. He is a seasoned campaigner who can strike at any time. Note the visor has been taken off.

5. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Finished fourth behind King Arthur over a mile on August 28. Crimson is at home over this distance and having received a slight pull in the weights is expected to run a much better race.

6. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket) – The top three-year-old after winning both the Jamaica St Leger and Derby Classic races. Calculus enjoys two-turn races but will go overweight for the services of regular rider Shane Ellis. This will influence his chances of winning against more matured and seasoned rivals. Calculus is a stayer but asking him to beat these at the first go is going to prove a tough task.

7. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 c g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – This bred in utero gelding finished third behind King Arthur and Sentient over a mile on August 28. With both horses present again, the chances of Double Crown winning are reduced but the trip is not an issue.