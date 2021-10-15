Dick in good nick with three winners

Panamanian jockey Dick Cardenas highlighted the race meeting of Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Caymanas Park with another three-timer.

Cardenas earlier in the season recorded his 700th winner at Caymanas Park and posted a five-timer a month ago to sit in third place in the jockeys' standing with 46 wins before the day's triple success.

He opened his triple account in the third race on Ring Charmer for trainer Patrick Lynch ahead of the highly fancied Unwritten Law ridden by the leading apprentice Oshane Nugent.

The authoritative and consummate ease with which Ring Charmer won the third race by six lengths gave the impression that either trainer or jockey could have gone on to further success with the other runners they shared in the following races. Eventually, jockey Cardenas went on to win three races for a triple success while trainer Lynch settled on two wins.

Three races after winning on Ring Charmer, Cardenas doubled the day's success for himself, trainer Lynch and owner Joy-us Racing in the sixth race aboard the five-year-old grey horse Bala Gris.

The win on Bala Gris proved to be the most difficult for Cardenas as he had to pull out every ounce of juice from his fading mount to withstand the final burst of Black River (Samantha Fletcher).

Trainer Lynch failed to connect with his recent winner High Diplomacy (eighth race) as Cardenas stole the show booting home Billy Whizz in the Royal Dad's Trophy.

“I have been working this horse ( Ring Charmer) for some time now, and she worked well throughout. The trainer said to go to the gates and find out what's going on.

“I went to the gates, and she broke sharply, and I said to myself in this way he cannot lose; she is a winner.

“In the race today (Saturday), I was so confident that after breaking, I just sat back, waited until the last furlong to let her go. From then I knew it was all over as she gathered momentum and won unmolested. At present, I think that she will be more of a sprinter than a stayer. Somewhere in the future, Ring Charmer may develop some staying qualities, but not right now.

''Billy Whizz was primed for his race. We went to the lead and he still had more in him in the straight,” Cardenas offered.