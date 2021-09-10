Duke to win Reggae Trophy

Ten runners including some hot-stepping sprinters are set to compete in the $2-million Reggae Trophy feature, going of five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning this major sprint event.

1. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Has been racing a lot of late and is yet to show any real acceptance of this grade. Now drawn at one in a five straight makes the task of winning by Awesome Treasure almost impossible.

2. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – The current champion sprinter who finished down the track in his last two runs. Patriarch has been timely prepared for this trophy race and given his speed and a sizeable pull in the weights, he could lead home rivals but going in front and having enough to thwart the run on horses.

3. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Was a winner on last (August 28) at this level when going a mile and comes in as the top-rated horse in the line-up with top weight of 59.0kgs (130 lb). Trainer Jason DaCosta has decided to go with journeyman Phillip Parchment in the saddle, rather than to slip off some weight as the inexperienced apprentice Mario Chung was listed as the rider when the overnight came out on Wednesday evening. King Arthur has already won over this trip and has a good chance of making it two in a row.

4. HARRY'S TRAIN: (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) - Cannot be recommended for a winning run based on current form.

5. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Rojorn Di Pilot is coming to come in this grouping. Seems to have a likeness for this journey and could surprise especially with the red-hot Dick Cardenas in the saddle.

6. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – A winner on last in the class below. Laban is not expected to repeat going against these.

7. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Consistent run-on sprinter who has a known likeness for the five straight. With a lot of speed anticipated on the front end; this trophy race is tailor made for a come from behind sprinter like Duke.

8. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Improving American-bred runner who continues to do well at this level but is not expected to win this one even with the champion jockey on board.

9. STRANGER DANGER (USA): (5 dkb g by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Based on current form, Stranger Danger is not expected to win. However, this foreigner, who has sparkled in the past is slowly getting his act together and based on exercise reports, could run his best race in recent times.

10. SALVATION: (4 gr f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Morning Prayer) – Talented filly who loves this distance. Salvation, against these, is going to be left behind.