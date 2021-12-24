Duke, Father Patrick to battle in Chris Armond Sprint

A talented field of nine quality runners is set to compete in what is expected to be a fast run in the Christopher Armond Sprint Trophy going 5 ½ furlongs on Monday, December 27. This is the last race day for the year and may well play a deciding role in the outcome of this year's trainers' championship onvolving champion Anthony Nunes and leader Jason DaCosta.

Below is the analysis of each starter as they take aim at the $2-million total purse on offer in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

1. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) - After completing his third-consecutive victory when winning the Port Royal Sprint over 6 furlongs on November 13, Duke was stopped in his tracks in his next outing, the None Such Sprint on December 4. Duke finished in third place behind stablemates Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot. With Father Patrick present here and not much change in the handicaps, Duke, based on the reduction in the journey, might fall short of the target. But this five-year-old is tough and resilient and can never be ruled out of contention. It is noticed that regular rider Robert Halledeen will not be in the saddle on this occasion as Linton Steadman will be doing riding duties.

2. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) - A winner on last but that was in the class below. Although God of Love is stepping up, in the past, he has performed well at this level and cannot be ruled out of winning. God of Love does not have to lead, with this probably being the advantage.

3. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) - Consistent sort who was a 10-1 upset winner on December 4 in the None Such Sprint. Now, Father Patrick tops the handicaps but that is not a deterrent for this talented bay horse who can stay off the pace before pouncing when ready. Right now, Father Patrick is in the pink of form and looks all set to add the Chris Armond to his array of trophies.

4. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) - Was expected to give a better effort in the recent None Such Sprint. She's A Wonder has developed the bad habit of walking out of her stall position, and that has to be addressed and solved if this three-year-old is to stand a chance defeating seasoned rivals. With the light impost of 97lb (44.0 kgs) in her back She's A Wonder has a glorious opportunity of setting a mark in this grade.

5. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) - Victory Turn has speed but that will quickly dissipate.

6. LURE OF LUCY (USA): (3 b f by Uncle Lindo – Ring of Faith) - Lure of Lucy suffered interference when about to make her move on November 13, followed by a game run on November 27 at 7 ½ furlongs. Lure of Lucy has been given time off totalling 30 days to prepare for this race. This trip is not too short for Lure of Lucy who is expected to run a good race even with her rider adding approximately 10 pounds to her back.

7. NUCLEAR NOON: (3 b c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) - Improving three-year-old colt who has won two of his last three races. While Nuclear Noon has prepared well for this encounter at exercise, he faces Lure of Lucy, who has beaten him twice in September, plus he will go overweight by about 12lb for the services of Robert Halledeen.

8. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) - Stepped down 15 days ago to earn victory in Overnight Allowance. Laban has held his own among these but will have to find extra to take home this trophy.

9. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) - Was caught on the wire by Oneofakind at a mile on December 18. Billy Whizz tries sprinting again in the best form of his career. He has developed the tendency of railing when the gates open, which will not help his chances of winning. For Billy Whizz, allowing weight to Nuclear Noon who recently defeated him going six furlongs, to win this one he has to be close to the leaders and then run on in the straight. Billy Whizz faces a difficult task of beating well-acommplished sprinters the first time of asking.