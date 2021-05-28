Eagle One a winner in Overnight Allowance company

Eagle One hammered out his second win in three starts in just over three weeks after stepping up to Overnight Allowance grade for the second time.

Eagle One, the four-year-old bay gelded son of Astrology - Roar, won the seven furlongs (1,400 metres) Labour Day Trophy feature at Caymanas Park on Tuesday, May 25 by three parts of a length at odds of 16/1.

Ridden by Dick Cardenas, Eagle One prompted the early pace from the off before going on to win in a time of 1:26.2 seconds with splits of 23.0, 46.1, 1:12.0 and in the process chalked up his fourth career win from 28 career starts.

Another Bullet, ridden by jockey Robert Halledeen, battled his way to finish second, at odds of 7/1 with the promising four-year-old chestnut gelding, Excessive Force, with Oshane Nugent up, finishing third as the even-money favourite in the field of 11 runners.

For Another Bullet it was a welcome return to form, while in the case of Excessive Force it was another opportunity missed. Excessive Force has the bad tendency of going wide at the turns and he did so again in this race going miles wide entering the straight before running on strongly, losing by 3/4 length and a neck in third place.

Following the victory by Eagle One, trainer Jason DaCosta told this publication: “He [ Eagle One] is taking his time with his development. I actually bought this horse in the US and sent him down to Jamaica, and always had high hopes for him. I think he is just coming to hand, and while he is at it, we will wait and see where he goes from here.”