Easy return for Mahogany

The talented Mahogany makes his long-awaited raceday appearance after a six-month break to take on rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call at six furlongs (1,200m) on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the nine runners entered and their chances of winning in this event which carries a total purse of $1 million.

1. MAHOGANY: (4 ch g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Returns from a 177-day break to make his seasonal debut. Mahogany last run was on December 26 in the Ian Levy Cup over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m), and after leading for most of the way, finished in fourth place by 8 ¼ lengths behind Horse of the Year Nipster. Mahogany is better suited to this distance and given his superior speed and talent has an easy task of earning another winner for his in-form trainer against subdued opponents plus Mahogany is down in class.

2. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (5 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Ran a good race when finishing in third place behind God of Love and Laban over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on June 7. Universal Boss should find a place on the board.

3. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Based on his last two efforts, Prince Charles cannot be recommended for a winning run.

4. RUM WITH ME: (4 b c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Rum With Me cannot win this race.

5. RAW LIQUID: (5 b h by Liquidity – Good Investment) – Is going to be left behind.

6. RAS EMANUEL: (9 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Finished in second place in his last three runs. Ras Emanuel is still in good nick and looks the likely horse to give the favourite a run for his money, if that is possible.

7. BEACH BOY: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Michepooh) - Out of his depth.

8. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Has been holding his form well and another good placing effort is expected from Laban.

9. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Is going to be outsprinted.