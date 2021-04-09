El Classico headlines top leagues across Europe

This weekend will feature some exciting matches across Europe's top leagues, but none bigger than El Clasico. This is the biggest rivalry in Spanish football and arguably the biggest in the world, its Real Madrid squaring off against Barcelona in the Spanish capital tomorrow (Saturday, April 10, 2021).

Event # 1 – EPL – Liverpool vs Aston Villa – 9:00 am

Liverpool return to Premier League action tomorrow when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield, aiming to avenge the 7-2 thrashing they received in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The Reds head into this game after being soundly beaten 1-3 by Real Madrid in midweek Champions League action. However, Liverpool will aim to build on their league form after dispatching Arsenal 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant display. While the Reds will be aiming to avenge their earlier defeat to the Aston Villa this season, they will also be looking to end their six-game losing streak at Anfield. With the win over Arsenal last weekend, Liverpool are still in a decent position to challenge for a top four spot as they are just three points off West Ham, who are currently in fourth.

Aston Villa's inconsistent form seems to have cost them a shot at challenging for a top four spot as the season winds down as they are currently ninth in the table. Heading into this match, the Villans came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1, but they will have a much bigger fish to fry against Liverpool, who are determined to play Champions League football next season. With the win over Fulham, Aston Villa secured their first win in four games but will be aiming shock the Reds again after hammering them 7-2 back in October at Villa Park – that result remains one of the standout results of the Premier League season. However, that remains the only league game that Villa have secured a win over the Reds in their previous six meetings.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool – have won their last two home Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, last winning more consecutively between 2003-04 and 2006-07 (four in a row).

• Aston Villa – have only won one of their last 27 top-flight away games against the reigning champions (D6 L20), winning 1-0 against Man Utd at Old Trafford in December 2009. The last reigning champions Villa did the league double over was Arsenal in 1989-90.

• Both sides – Aston Villa have already netted seven league goals against Liverpool this season, with only Man City in 2017-18 ever scoring more against the Reds in a single Premier League season (8). The last team to score as many as 10 goals against Liverpool in a top-flight season was Arsenal in 1952-53 (10).

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 SPA – Real Madrid vs Barcelona – 2:00 pm

The biggest game in Spanish football takes place tomorrow as La Liga two in-form sides, Real Madrid and Barcelona, square off in another El Clasico.

With only four points separating league leaders Atletico Madrid, second-place Barcelona and third-place Real Madrid, it seems likely that the La Liga race will go down to the wire. With that said, Real Madrid welcome their eternal rivals Barcelona on a high after beating Liverpool 3-1 in midweek Champions League action and will be aiming to continue their recent dominance over Barcelona, having beaten them 3-1 in the first El Clasico of the season back in October at the Camp Nou. Real Madrid will head into this fixture after beating Eibar in the league last weekend, that result enabled them to extend their nine games unbeaten run.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have improved at the business end of the season, their late and dramatic 1-0 home win over Valladolid last weekend made it six successive league wins on the trot, thus extending their unbeaten run in the league to 19 matches. Barcelona will be wary of the Real Madrid threat when they travel to the capital as their opponents have had the better of the recent meetings, winning the last two El Classico's, including a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou earlier this season.

However, Barcelona will travel to Madrid with the knowledge that they do have a good record in the capital, winning 6 of their last 8 visits with just 2 defeats. While there might be doubts over Barcelona's recent upturn in form, the form of the little genius, Lionel Messi will surely give confidence to the fans, with him scoring 12 goals in his last 11 games.

KEY STATS

• Real Madrid – victory in the last Clasico was the first time that they had beaten Barca in the league since April 2016.

• Barcelona – while Messi is the top scorer in the history of El Clasico (26 goals, 18 in La Liga), he has gone 515 minutes without scoring against Real Madrid in all competitions, his second longest drought in El Clasico (longest 522 mins).

• Both sides – goals have so often been a staple in this fixture, with a remarkable 29 of 33 games played between 2011 and 2019 seeing both sides scoring. Still, that outcome has only occurred in just 1 of their last 5 meetings, so a tighter contest is anticipated.

The betting tip. Draw.