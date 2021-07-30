Elitist earns win number three

Elitist earns win number threeFriday, July 30, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
ELITIST , a four-year-old roan filly by Northern Giant - Khadiliah , taking her own sweet time, made it win number three at Caymanas Park last Saturday (July 24).
This third win by Elitist was achieved in a four-year-old and upwards call travelling six furlongs.
Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by leading rider Anthony Thomas, Elitist posted a time of 1:15.0 seconds for the distance travelled as the 8/5 favourite and was followed back to the line by 30/1 chance Ajita (Jordan Barrett), with the leader in the event Chitu Prince (Richard Henry) occupying the third slot. The splits for the race were 23.0 by 47.0.
When the gates were opened there was little surprise as Chitu Prince streaked off in front, with Elitist and Adore Brilliance (Jerome Innis) following closely.
Chitu Prince took the field into the lane still going strong but at the furlong pole Elitist and Thomas pounced, and the two quickly went by to earn win number three.
Trainer DaCosta was pleased with the improved showing of his charge.
“ Elitist is a hard-knocking and quite a useful horse. She does seem to give her best each time she goes into her races and she brings home a cheque each time. She got the job done today, with which I am happy. At present she looks as though she is improving a bit so, hopefully, as she goes up in grade she can replicate.
“The way Elitist is responding to her training and [with her] now [showing] that she enjoys her work...[she] may just go to much better things from here,” DaCosta said.
