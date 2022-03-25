Emperorofthecats scores dogged win on debut

Emperorofthecats, a three-year-old bay colt by Emperor Hall out of the Law of the Sea mare Laws of the Cat, made an encouraging start to his career winning a maiden condition race at four furlongs (800m).

The Carl Anderson-bred, owned and trained Emperorofthecats made all the running to win by a head in a time of 48.0 seconds.

Assistant trainer Alphanso Harris was pleased with the colt's effort the first time of asking.

“He [ Emperorofthecats] is not really a straight horse but he did well to win the race and even with the slipped saddle, he was able to win and so that is a very good sign. Everything went right and he got the journey, we knew he would be a winner and he came home victorious. We are happy for the victory, really happy to win,” Harris said.

He continued: “The preparation coming into this race was great as he showed good quality. He will be definitely pointed towards the Classic series of races and hopefully everything goes well for him and he can give of his best and compete in the big races.”

Ridden by Bebeto Harvey, Emperorofthecats showed good speed at the off, matching strides with Bugatti (Robert Halledeen), Airstream (Oneil Mullings) and Berlino's Choice (Tevin Foster).

Coming across the quarter, Emperorofthecats was in control of the race holding the lead. Berlino's Choice came with a strong challenge towards the end but Emperorofthecats did enough to keep the advantage.

“He is a very promising three-year-old and as time goes on, he will get better and better. He gave me his best today and I am grateful for that. I was surprised at how they came so close to him at the finish, but I guess experience played a part as this was his first run. I am really happy with him. The greatest thing is that he has won the race and I am really comfortable with that,” Harvey said.