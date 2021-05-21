With Manchester City being crowned English Premier League (EPL) champions last week, attention is now turned to the Spanish La Liga title which will be decided this weekend. The two sides from the Spanish capital, Real and Atletico Madrid, have the chance of being crowned champions - Real Madrid will host Villarreal, while Atletico Madrid will travel to Valladolid.

Event # 1 – SPA – Valladolid vs ATL Madrid – 11:00 am

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of landing the Spanish La Liga title as just a win against relegation battlers Valladolid will be enough for them to be crowned champions.

Interestingly, Valladolid (31-points) are in the relegation zone and only a victory will see them playing in La Liga next season, even though they need the two sides above them to slip up for them to be safe – (Huesca & Elche 33-points each). Valladolid's task is made even more difficult as, Atletico Madrid, need a victory to win the title and Valladolid, who have not tasted victory since January 2, have lost their last three games at home. They head into this game on the back of a 1-4 battering at the hands of Real Sociedad, and more worryingly for them is the fact they are winless against Atletico Madrid in their last 11 encounters.

Luis Suarez scored a dramatic late winner as Atletico Madrid fought back to beat Osasuna last weekend and put themselves on the verge of a first La Liga title in seven years. All the pressure will be on Atletico on Saturday as they play away from home while Real Madrid will be playing at home, and they are aware that only a win will do against a Valladolid side who also needs a win to avoid relegation. After an unusual wobble last month, Atletico Madrid have regained their composure, having won three of their last four matches to be on the verge of being crowned champions. Atletico's fighting spirits and determination to win the title were on full display at the weekend, as they battled from a goal down in the final ten minutes to beat Osasuna, with Barcelona's reject, Luiz Suarez finding the winner with two minutes remaining in the game.

KEY STATS

• Valladolid – have gone 11 straight games without winning in La Liga (D6 L5), the worst ongoing winless streak of any team currently in the competition. In addition, they have lost each of their last three games in the competition and could match their longest losing streak under Sergio González in the top-flight (four in March 2019).

• Atletico Madrid – could claim their 11th La Liga title, and their second under Diego Pablo Simeone (after 2013/14). The Argentine could become the third coach to win two titles in the competition for the club, after Ricardo Zamora (1939/40 and 1940/41) and Helenio Herrera (1949/50 and 1950/51).

• Both sides – Atlético de Madrid have won four of their last five La Liga away games against Real Valladolid, with the only exception coming in their last visit to José Zorrilla (0-0 in October 2019). They had not won any of their previous seven such away games against them before this spell (D1 L6).

The betting tip. Atletico Madrid win.

Event # 2 SPA – Real Madrid vs Villarreal – 11:00 am

Real Madrid will be praying for a miracle this weekend when they host Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in their final game of the season.

That miracle required is Atletico losing or drawing away to Valladolid and they win at home to Villarreal. Real kept their title hopes alive with a 1-0 away win at Athletic Bilbao last Sunday, and now the two-horse title race between themselves and Atletico Madrid is set to go right down to the wire.

Real Madrid, who won the title last season will head into this game high on confidence after going undefeated in their last nine home matches in the league and haven't lost to Villarreal in the league in their last six matches. Usually, Barcelona slipping up would hand Real Madrid the title, but this season is different as it's Atletico Madrid, their hated cross-town rivals who are in pole position.

Fans can expect a stunning finish to the season, one of the best and tightest in years, and there might be more drama to come on the final day.

Villarreal head into this game in high spirits after thrashing Sevilla 4-0 last weekend. The Yellow Submarines, Villarreal, could still finish fifth in the table and secure the Europa League spot with a victory, lifting them above Real Sociedad and Betis in the standing. Villarreal can play with freedom in this game and might just relish the attention that comes from playing a huge part in deciding who the champions of La Liga will be this year. They will travel to Madrid in a confident mood having won three of their last four matches while scoring 11 times during this impressive run.

KEY STATS

• Real Madrid – could win their 35th La Liga title. It would be the first time they have won the league in consecutive seasons since 2006/07 under Fabio Capello and 2007/08 under Bernd Schuster. In fact, Zinédine Zidane could become the first Real Madrid manager to win two league titles in a row since Leo Beenhakker's three (1986/87, 1987/88 and 1988/89).

• Villarreal – have won both of their last two La Liga games, keeping a clean sheet in both. The last time they had three wins in a row without conceding in the competition was in June 2020 under Javi Calleja.

• Both sides – Villarreal's manager Unai Emery has not won any of his nine away games against Real Madrid in La Liga as a manager, losing eight of them and drawing in April 2012 with Valencia (0-0 at Santiago Bernabéu).

The betting tip. Real Madrid win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

VALLADOLID TO WIN $8.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,000

ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN $1.37 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,370

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team Valladolid)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $24.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $24,000

Odds on the Away Team (Atletico)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $6.40 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,400

Odds on the game drawing

1-1 at full time $9.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200

JUSTBET ODDS – Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

REAL MADRID TO WIN $1.46 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,460

VILLARREAL TO WIN $6.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,200

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team (Real)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Villarreal)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

Odds on the game drawing

2-2 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000