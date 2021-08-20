Eroy still has room for improvement – jockey Anthony Thomas

Following Eroy's improved effort to win the $1.5-million Blumenthal Trophy feature last Saturday (August 14), co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas said that he was confident that the American-bred bay colt would come out on top in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

Going the distance of 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) Eroy, trained by Richard Azan, easily brushed aside rivals to win the event by 1 ½ lengths in a smooth time of 1:19.1.

“It was a very good performance from Eroy to win this race. You have horses at four years coming on early and some who come on late, with the latter being the situation with Eroy.

“As far as I can see, Eroy has more room for improvement. He is a nice horse and I am happy with the win.

“I work him in the mornings and so I know him quite well and what he can do and so with that I was pretty much confident to get this victory,” Thomas told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Rojorn Di Pilot (Jordan Barrett) shot to the front at the off ahead of Eagle One (Dick Cardenas) and Eroy. Leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) marker, Father Patrick (Romario Spencer) recovered from a poor start and took over on the front end with Eroy going in chase of the fleet-footed runner.

Coming into the lane for the final two furlongs, Eroy gain the upper hand and he was not for the catching as the American-bred runner cruised home under the hand ride. Rojorn di Pilot was second and Duke (Omar Walker) third.

Bred by Khozan out of the Mass Media mare Golden Bucket, Eroy was the fourth winner on the day for Thomas.