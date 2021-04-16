Excessive Force — the driver in Caymanas Saturday feature

The trophy named after former trainer Aston Commock, which is a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance non-winners of four races, takes the spotlight on the 10-race card tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Nine horses have been entered to compete over a mile for the largest chunk of the total purse of $680,000 on offer.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. UNCLE POLLY (USA): (4. dkb. c – Golden Ticket – Missteria) – Uncle Polly has not been himself of late but is being meticulously worked on and that process continues tomorrow.

2. COLD PURSUIT: (4 dkb g by Northern Giant – Liquidity) – Cold Pursuit finished third behind King Arthur and Excessive Force over the five straight on April 8. Facing Excessive Force again at basically the handicaps does not augur well for the chances of Cold Pursuit plus he seems to be a run-on sprinter with a mile, therefore, not his best distance although he has run well before in the lower grade at the trip.

3. DEJAE'S BOY: (4 dkb c by Storm Craft – Dream Big). Continued to show signs of improvement with each run. Dejae's Boy registered his second win for the season after beating Rum with Me by 4 ½ lengths in a time of 1:27.3 for 7 furlongs. Could have a say but may need time to know his new surroundings.

4. NO WORK PERMIT: (USA): (4 bf by Zivo – Redheads Rule) – Comes into this race on the back of two consecutive wins but making it three is not going to be easy.

5. EXCESSIVE FORCE: (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Was beaten by three lengths by King Arthur in a quick time of 57.0 seconds over the straight (1,000m) on April 8. Now with a milder pacer and the distance more to his liking, Excessive Force could go one better.

6. AWESOME TREASURE: (USA): (4 bf by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – American-bred filly who seldom runs a bad race. Awesome Treasure was 7 ½ lengths behind Excessive Force on January 23. Going half-furlong (100m) longer, Awesome Treasure should get closer especially with Dane Nelson in the saddle.

7. EAGLE ONE: (USA): (4 b c – Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Finished out of the frame in his last two starts but Eagle One is capable of find a placing position.

8. BIG BIG DADDY: (4. dkb c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – Consistent sort who is slowly finding his way in this group. He should run another pleasing race without winning.

9. BATTLE DANCER: (4 gr c by American Dance – Queen of Battle) – Never a factor on last when sprinting on April 8. Should enjoy this extended trip but is not expected to win.