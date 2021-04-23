Excessive Force continues upward push

Excessive Force was ruthless in winning the Aston Commock Memorial Trophy on Saturday, April 17 at Caymanas Park.

This feature event on the 10-race card was for native-bred four year olds and upwards (non-winners of four) and imported four year olds and upwards horses (non-winners of three) run at a mile.

Excessive Force, an imported four-year-old trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Linton Steadman, won this trophy race by 9 1/2 lengths with a winning time of 1:39.4 following fractions of 23.2, 46.0, 1:11.0.

Awesome Treasure (Dane Nelson) was second with Battle Dancer (Youville Pinnock), a stablemate of the winner, third.

Excessive Force and Eagle One locked horns from the start. Entering the straight Excessive Force drifted from off the rails but quicken impressively to leave rivals in his wake.

“I was confident of victory as Excessive Force was going a trip that suited him. The longer the trip, the better it is for him. Unfortunately, he is not the best horse while riding the bends but he is learning to cope with that shortfall and when he gets that area in his racing armoury corrected, he should become an A-Class competitor,” Feanny said.