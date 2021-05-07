Excessive Force goes up to the Overnight level

Excessive Force goes up to the Overnight levelFriday, May 07, 2021
|
BY RUDDY ALLEN
|
Eleven horses are down to compete in the nine furlong and 25 yards (1820m) Overnight Allowance call with the impressive importee Excessive Force making his entrance in the class.
Below is the analysis of the 11 runners in the event.
1. JAMAI RAJA: (8 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Jamai Raja has been attending all the Overnight parties of late and has been struggling to find his form. A winning run is far from reach.
2. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Ran an improved race when finishing fourth behind King Arthur, Marquesas and El Profesor at a mile on April 24. Uncle Frank should have no issues going around the lawn and now a capital effort is expected.
3. LET HIM FLY: (3 b c by Western Classic – Little Thunder) – Stepping up to compete, Let Him Fly will have to wait.
4. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Came to life when finishing second to King Arthur over a mile on April 24. With 9 furlongs and 25 yards, the right trip for Marquesas, the former St Leger winner is poised for a good effort.
5. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Cannot win this one.
6. CHACE THE GREAT: (8 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Clearly not the horse he once was and going two turns has never been the forte of this aged warrior.
7. DADA'S NALA: (7 b m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Based on current form, Dada's Nala cannot be recommended.
8. CHINAMAX: (USA): (5 ch h by Itsmuluckyday – Aweemaway) – A winner on last who is going to find repeating a difficult task in this higher grade.
9. EXCESSIVE FORCE: (USA - 4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Excessive Force was a 9 ½ length winner on April 17 in a time of 1:39.4 for a mile. This improving foreign-bred colt is racing in this class for the first time and should have no problems with the adjustment. Excessive Force has given the impression in previous races that he prefers the longer distances, with his only issue being his tendency to go wide at the turns and this is a two-turn event.
10. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Mill) – The grand old man never seems to lose his passion for competing. Superluminal is accustomed to running against the best for a while now and has always been competitive. Superluminal is accorded every respect.
11. DRONE STRIKE: (6 b g by Sorrentino – Santa Baby) – In here to make up numbers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy