The owners of horses suited by distances not exceeding 1,200 metres were given an exclusive opportunity to close the gap in funding keep and care with 21 races offered in the novel two-day weekend of sprints.

This decision, along with offering the renewed option of place betting dividends on the first two finishers in races with four to six starters, is the kind of innovation promoting company Supreme Venture Racing & Entertainment Limited should endeavour to sustain.

The divided 1,100-metre Miracle Cure Sprint, restricted to three year olds fillies, run as the ninth and tenth races on the eleven-race programme served as the feature.

Starting at odds of 5/2 Division One winner, Turnonthelight, saddled by the busy Gary Griffiths (211 starters in 2021), showed her appreciation for facing less exacting opposition since releasing her maiden tag last July with a decisive late turn of finishing speed to collar long-time front-runner Rocket Lily (Omar Walker). This win was delivered with a run timed to perfection by Oniel Mullings who was closing a riding double on the day.

Division Two was won in somewhat similar fashion by the Richard Azan-conditioned filly Cruella who was last but one 800 metres from the finish of the 1,100 metres sprint, but Dick Cardenas conjured a strong stretch run storming into the lead to score close home by just over a length at odds of 5/1.

In the opening event, Jon P, ridden by 2019 champion Christopher Mamdeen, looked unlikely to be defeated having dominated the early fractions of the 1,000-metre round gallop and sprinted well in the home stretch to present a three-length win margin to trainer Colin Ferguson at odds of 3/5 favouritism.

Half an hour later, long odds-on favourite Jordon Reign's (Omar Walker), seeking a hat-trick to remain undefeated, had his inexperience exposed by front-running filly Secret Identity (Matthew Bennett) bet at 5/2 who sprinted the 1,100 metres of the second event well enough to last home by a neck and reversed the placings of their previous contest. With this success, trainer Tensang Chung achieved the milestone of saddling his 200th winner of a career that exceeds three decades.

Balazo (Oshane Nugent), claimed by Ryan Darby just over a month ago and sent off at odds of 9/5, was clear early and won the 1,100-metre third event by a half a length to secure the first of two wins for the trainer.

Darby also saddled speedster Casual Affair (10/1) to win the sixth for what was the first of the double success for Mullings. Owned by Raphael Gordon and bred at Orange Valley Estates the four-year-old bay gelding won his previous race over the same course and distance at odds of 62/1.

Favourite at odds of 2/5, Cartel, trained by Jason DaCosta with joint defending champion and 2021 designate Anthony Thomas at the reins won the fifth over the maximum straight course distance by over eight lengths.

Although giving the field a significant jump with a scary untidy start over the minimum trip on the round course, 6/5 bet debutant juvenile Atomica (Omar Walker) did nothing else wrong and won the seventh by four lengths in a manner to suggest he will compete with the best seen so far this season.

Phillip Parchment continued to enjoy good form in the saddle to drive the Fitznahum Williams conditioned Bigmanbiden (7/1) to a near two-length victory margin in the 1,200-metre eighth race while in the night cap Gresford Smith's strapping progressive four-year-old Kay Boy (Aaron Chatrie) was just under one length in front of the nearest of 14 rivals in a hugely competitive gallop over the 1,000 metres of the straight course to reward backers to the tune of 5/1.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Smith for conditioning Kay Boy to register the Best Winning Gallop at the first time of asking against this quality of opposition and to Chatrie the Jockeyship Award for making a very exacting task appear easier that it really was.